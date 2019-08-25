Jetblue Awys Com (JBLU) Market Valuation Rose While Timber Creek Capital Management Upped Its Holding; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Wellcome Trust LTD Has Raised Its Stake by $28.48 Million as Stock Price Declined

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (JBLU) by 293.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 60,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 81,515 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33M, up from 20,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 4.09 million shares traded or 2.85% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 25/04/2018 – JETBLUE TO CUT ONE-THIRD OF FLIGHTS FROM LONG BEACH, CALIFORNIA; 03/05/2018 – JetBlue Lands in Minneapolis, Making the Twin Cities the Airline’s 102nd Destination; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – CASM EX-FUEL EXPECTED TO GROW BETWEEN 2.0% AND 4.0% FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2018; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Extends Bet on Balky Pratt Engine With $2 Billion Deal; 09/05/2018 – JBLU TELLS DOT TOO LATE TO ADD NEW FLIGHTS TO SUMMER SCHEDULE; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: JetBlue plane makes emergency landing after cockpit window cracked; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE: DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 23/04/2018 – JETBLUE & JETSUITEX REPORT CODESHARE PARTNERSHIP; 17/05/2018 – JBLU CEO ROBIN HAYES COMMENTS AT ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Retirement of General Counsel

Wellcome Trust Ltd increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellcome Trust Ltd bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 136,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $242.18 million, up from 120,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellcome Trust Ltd who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/05/2018 – BNN: Amazon’s Finance Ambitions Are Said to Draw Attention From Fed; 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC- LAUNCHED FREE TWO-HOUR DELIVERY OF NATURAL AND ORGANIC PRODUCTS FROM WHOLE FOODS MARKET THROUGH PRIME NOW IN ATLANTA AND SAN FRANCISCO; 15/03/2018 – In the Age of Amazon, Toys `R’ Us and Other Bankruptcies Test Private Equity’s Playbook; 21/03/2018 – Saudis Hunting for Deals Plan to Meet Amazon, Apple, Google; 13/05/2018 – BI Nordic: Some Amazon customers are frustrated that their packages are arriving late – and it reveals a giant misconception; 03/05/2018 – Dir Stonesifer Gifts 250 Of Amazon.com Inc; 03/04/2018 – Would Putin Go Postal Over Amazon?; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Squeeze Suppliers to Curb Losses in Price Wars; 27/04/2018 – As Amazon is growing to become one of the biggest websites in the world, it’s become more and more of a haven for counterfeits; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will increase the price of its annual Prime plan effective on May 11

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ci Invests reported 82,267 shares stake. Alps Advisors stated it has 5,765 shares. Brandywine Managers Limited Liability Company holds 0.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 705 shares. Pioneer Tru Fincl Bank N A Or holds 429 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. 13,232 are held by Vigilant Management Ltd. 11,544 are held by Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corporation. Natl Pension Ser reported 2.71% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dupont Mgmt stated it has 50,190 shares. Park National Corp Oh holds 1,135 shares. Sit Inv Associates Inc owns 7,709 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Incorporated Ltd stated it has 2,638 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset reported 142 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 3,595 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First National Trust Commerce reported 8,056 shares. Macroview Mngmt Ltd owns 6 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60M and $148.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 41,595 shares to 42,164 shares, valued at $2.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montgomery Investment owns 24,900 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Lc stated it has 1.25 million shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Shelton Cap owns 371 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability holds 0.06% or 163,005 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys, a Utah-based fund reported 24,093 shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 0.1% stake. Manufacturers Life The accumulated 499,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Curbstone Fin Mngmt invested in 52,450 shares. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.03% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 121,851 shares. Petrus Tru Lta reported 17,765 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 33,665 shares. Wedge Management L Limited Partnership Nc holds 0.15% or 825,088 shares in its portfolio. Barnett & accumulated 0.4% or 43,060 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corp reported 134,683 shares stake.