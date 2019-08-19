Jetblue Awys Com (JBLU) Market Valuation Rose While Timber Creek Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $972,880; Federated Investors Boosted Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holding by $29.03 Million; Shares Rose

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp Com (JBLU) by 293.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc bought 60,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 81,515 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, up from 20,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $18.4. About 2.61 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES EFFECTIVE ANNUAL TAX RATE 24%-26%; 17/05/2018 – JBLU SEES NON-FUEL UNIT COSTS DECREASING YOY BY 2018 2ND HALF; 16/04/2018 – JetBlue Appoints Jim Sullivan to Vice President, Flight Operations; 25/05/2018 – JETBLUE ENTERS ASR PACT WITH CITIBANK; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Grows International Presence with Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City; 24/04/2018 – JBLU: PILOT CONTRACT TALKS MADE PROGRESS IN APRIL SESSION; 11/05/2018 – JetBlue: Has Reached an Agreement in Principle With the Air Line Pilots Association; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue March Load Factor Was 89.0%; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue first invested in JetSuite in 2016 and increased its investment in the company; 08/05/2018 – JetBlue Increasess International Presence With Expanded Service in Havana and Mexico City

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 17.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 237,964 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 1.61M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $197.67 million, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $56.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $127. About 1.85 million shares traded or 0.99% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank Becomes Official Bank of Nascar With Five-Year Agreement; 31/05/2018 – WORKFUSION EXPANDS $50M SERIES E ROUND, ADDS GUARDIAN, NEWYORK-PRESBYTERIAN, PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP AND Al CAPITAL AS STRATEGIC INVESTORS; 03/04/2018 – Spring: Hope’s Eternal For Small And Mid-Size Business Owners

Federated Investors Inc, which manages about $40.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa by 247,413 shares to 706,915 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 7,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,497 shares, and cut its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (NASDAQ:LSTR).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Management Ltd Liability holds 0.04% or 156,235 shares. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 151,842 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund invested in 9,019 shares. Creative Planning owns 28,867 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ballentine Limited Co, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,703 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of reported 75,058 shares stake. Moreover, First Midwest Natl Bank Trust Division has 0.24% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Regal Advisors Limited Company holds 9,136 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Clean Yield holds 3,868 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.12% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 2,566 shares. Argi Investment Ser Lc has 0.07% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 10,401 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 38,449 shares. Moreover, Everence Cap has 0.36% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 16,824 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 652,951 shares. Capital Research Global Investors owns 2.72M shares.

Timber Creek Capital Management Llc, which manages about $337.60 million and $148.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 1,995 shares to 57,151 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.