Jetblue Airways Stk (JBLU) Valuation Declined While Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Upped by $8.03 Million Its Holding; Confluence Investment Management Upped Its Position in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by $435,708 as Stock Price Rose

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Stk (JBLU) by 112.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 501,946 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 950,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.54M, up from 448,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 948,673 shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 17/05/2018 – JBLU CEO HAYES SAYS NO PLANS TO PAY DIVIDEND AT THIS TIME; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Grows Again in Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood with Start Date Set for New Grand Cayman Service; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC; 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE: `NOTHING INCREMENTAL’ TO TALK ABOUT TODAY ON CAPACITY; 18/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – JAMES HNAT, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT CORPORATE AFFAIRS AND GENERAL COUNSEL, WILL BE RETIRING FROM HIS ROLE EFFECTIVE JUNE 30; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – RASM GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN DOWN 3.0% AND FLAT FOR SECOND QUARTER 2018; 23/04/2018 – Inaugural JetBlue `Gateway Select’ Pilot Trainees One Step Closer to Becoming Commercial Pilots; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE 1Q OPER REV. $1.75B, EST. $1.75B; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Bd of Directors

Confluence Investment Management Llc increased its stake in John Bean Technologies Corp. (JBT) by 8.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Confluence Investment Management Llc bought 4,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.03% with the market. The institutional investor held 60,484 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 55,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Confluence Investment Management Llc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $120.17. About 23,901 shares traded. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 29.69% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.26% the S&P500.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in A by 50,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $6.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 157,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,000 shares, and cut its stake in Teradata Corp (NYSE:TDC).

Confluence Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.30 billion and $5.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Linde Plc by 17,230 shares to 722,676 shares, valued at $126.62M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4,757 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153,131 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).