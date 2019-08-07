Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Valuation Rose While Grimes & Company Lifted Position by $985,824; Mosaic Co (MOS) Stake Held by Quantres Asset Management Ltd

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corporation (JBLU) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 61,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 315,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15 million, up from 253,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $19.36. About 2.85 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – JETBLUE COMMENTS ON CANCELLATIONS IN EMAILED STATEMENT TODAY; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Flight Attendants Vote to Bring Second Union to Airline; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q RASM Up 6.1%; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – RASM GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN DOWN 3.0% AND FLAT FOR SECOND QUARTER 2018; 02/05/2018 – JETBLUE REVEALS FIRST RESTYLE OF A320 INTERIOR SINCE 2000; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES 2Q RASM -3% TO 0%; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q CASM Ex-Fuel Up 3.1%; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL CONFERENCE CALL CONCLUDES; 09/05/2018 – JBLU TELLS DOT TOO LATE TO ADD NEW FLIGHTS TO SUMMER SCHEDULE

Quantres Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Mosaic Co (MOS) by 62.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantres Asset Management Ltd bought 13,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 34,600 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $945,000, up from 21,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantres Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mosaic Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $22.72. About 9.24M shares traded or 74.18% up from the average. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $33; 21/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS MOSAIC’S IDR AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK STABLE; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic: James Popowich Retires From Board; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida; 16/05/2018 – Mosaic Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC SEES FY CAPEX $900M TO $1.10B; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO SEES FY 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $900 MLN – $1,100 MLN

More notable recent JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Airline Stock Roundup: ALK & JBLU Q1 RASM Views Cut, Boeing 737 Max Fleet in Focus – Nasdaq” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is JetBlue Airways (JBLU) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is JetBlue Airways a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Add These 5 Stocks With Solid Sales Growth to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Sterling Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 1.25M shares or 0.2% of the stock. Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership has 0.06% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 36,548 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma reported 1,500 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,765 shares. Asset Incorporated stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Ameriprise Fin Inc stated it has 870,397 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invs Comm reported 184,785 shares. Keybank Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 66,186 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.05% or 606,800 shares. Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Comerica National Bank & Trust invested 0.03% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Cambridge Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 0.08% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 1.33 million shares. Nwi Management LP stated it has 3.69M shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Short Term Tr (SHV) by 2.26 million shares to 4,733 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 151,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,770 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Doubleline Total Return.

Quantres Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $137.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZMH) by 4,300 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $447,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 23,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,900 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

More notable recent The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About The Future Of The Mosaic Company’s (NYSE:MOS)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Pre-Open Movers 08/06: (LONE) (EVER) (NPTN) Higher; (DF) (GSKY) (AVID) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street – Benzinga” with publication date: August 07, 2019.