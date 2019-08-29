Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Shareholder Grimes & Company Has Upped Position; Burt Wealth Advisors Decreased Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Stock Value Declined

Burt Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 37.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burt Wealth Advisors sold 292 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 492 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $876,000, down from 784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $872.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $2.42 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.25. About 2.42 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 19/04/2018 – Amazon courts Pentagon with marketing blitz ahead of cloud contract decision; 09/03/2018 – S&PGlobal Market: Amazon, tech usage reshaping Asia’s retail landscape; 28/03/2018 – Jim VandeHei: Scoop: Trump wants to go after Amazon, Bezos not Facebook, Zuckerberg; 22/05/2018 – College students apply for more entry-level jobs at IBM, JP Morgan, Amazon and Tesla than at any other companies; 07/05/2018 – Walmart’s $15bn India bet sets up battle with Amazon; 03/05/2018 – PetSmart’s Notes Set New Lows as Amazon Moves Into Pet Products; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 11/04/2018 – Walmart Is Said Favored Over Amazon to Buy India’s Top E-tailer; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corporation (JBLU) by 24.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 61,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 315,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 253,431 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 4.97M shares traded or 22.62% up from the average. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q EPS 27c; 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Retirement of General Counsel; 17/04/2018 – JETBLUE FLIGHT ATTENDANTS VOTE TO JOIN TRANSPORT WORKERS UNION; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Is Refining Long Beach, Calif. Schedule to Better Meet the Needs of the Market; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q CASM Ex-Fuel Up 3.1%; 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE PILOTS REACH AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH COMPANY; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q Rev Per Available Seat Mile Ranging Between -3.0% and Fla; 03/05/2018 – JetBlue Lands in Minneapolis, Making the Twin Cities the Airline’s 102nd Destination; 27/03/2018 – JetBlue Swaps Trays for Carts to Speed Inflight Snacks, Drinks; 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE PILOTS PACT NOW GOES TO ALPA MASTER EXECUTIVE COUNCIL

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Aggregate Bon (AGG) by 8,941 shares to 51,725 shares, valued at $5.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 151,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,770 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar General Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Capital Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.36% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). D E Shaw And Incorporated invested 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Moreover, Retirement Systems Of Alabama has 0.06% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 743,209 shares. 184,785 were reported by Sei Investments. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 208,131 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability Corporation reported 16,286 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 24,200 were reported by Oakbrook Ltd Limited Liability Company. Burns J W & Inc has 18,000 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 21,816 shares. Garrison Bradford Associate owns 1.35% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 97,500 shares. Shufro Rose Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Mackenzie Fin Corporation reported 21,400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia-based Heritage Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 78,987 shares stake. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,995 are held by Timber Creek Cap Management Limited Com. Ajo Lp holds 0.27% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 29,066 shares. Boothbay Fund Llc reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Com Il reported 19,957 shares. Plancorp Lc owns 561 shares. Cap Invest Counsel holds 3.05% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,660 shares. Park Avenue Securities Lc reported 3,315 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.15% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 52,820 are held by Cullen Frost Bankers. Bloom Tree Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 18,864 shares or 3.66% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rwc Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership has 5.8% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). First Merchants accumulated 0.08% or 283 shares. 264,137 were reported by Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Co has invested 1% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Noven Fincl Group Incorporated Incorporated invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 70.34 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Burt Wealth Advisors, which manages about $522.81M and $221.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Indexiq Etf Tr by 151,215 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $33.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (MTUM) by 36,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 170,002 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index (VWO).