Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Holder Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Has Trimmed Its Position by $15.55 Million as Market Valuation Rose; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Share Value Rose, Invesco LTD Has Cut Its Holding

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 21.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc sold 863,827 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 3.18M shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.75M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 3.18M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 18/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Retirement of General Counsel; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: JetBlue plane makes emergency landing after cockpit window cracked; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Load Factor for FebruaryWas 82.6 %, Unchanged; 21/05/2018 – JetBlue Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018 WERE 3.7 BLN, UP 6.8%; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Amends Previous Order for Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports February Traffic; 02/05/2018 – JETBLUE REVEALS FIRST RESTYLE OF A320 INTERIOR SINCE 2000; 23/04/2018 – JetBlue is planning to sell seats on semi-private flights; 07/03/2018 – JETBLUE SAYS ITS CANCELED 460 FLIGHTS TODAY ON WINTER STORM

Invesco Ltd decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 0.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd sold 13,267 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 6.10M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $161.87 million, down from 6.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.79. About 3.02M shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – WITHDREW APPLICATION FOR REGULATORY CLEARANCE TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA AFTER FAILING TO AGREE ON REVISED COMMERCIAL TERMS; 25/04/2018 – LBTYA, FOX: IMG and Leeds United owner’s agency raided in EU sport cartel inquiry; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 23/03/2018 – RPT-LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – UNIT’S AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MULTIMEDIA POLSKA S.A. HAS BEEN TERMINATED – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Telecom Paper: Vodafone close to buying Liberty Global assets in Germany, East Europe – report; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS NO CHANGE IN STATUS OF LIBERTY GLOBAL JOINT-VENTURE IN NETHERLANDS AFTER WIDER DEAL; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 30/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM TRANSACTION TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LIBERTY GLOBAL’S OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, CZECH REPUBLIC, HUNGARY, ROMANIA; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone challenges Deutsche Telekom with $21.8 bln Liberty deal; 03/05/2018 – VODAFONE NEARING DEAL TO BUY CONTINENTAL EUROPEAN ASSETS FROM LIBERTY GLOBAL, AGREEMENT POSSIBLE NEXT WEEK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 28 investors sold JBLU shares while 107 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 258.10 million shares or 3.10% less from 266.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Corp accumulated 165,066 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.25M shares or 0.22% of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Group holds 600 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blackrock has 25.96 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag has 0.04% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 54,421 shares. Virtu Limited Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Grimes & owns 320,785 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 477,564 shares in its portfolio. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 14,463 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 1.15M shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Liability holds 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 19,674 shares. Kennedy Mgmt Inc has 592,917 shares for 0.26% of their portfolio. The Florida-based State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.02% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). D E Shaw Communications Incorporated invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Llc, which manages about $7.40B and $6.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 283,377 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $102.85 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 162,703 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Post Hldgs Inc (NYSE:POST).

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $185.77 million for 6.54 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.