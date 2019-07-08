Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Holder Quinn Opportunity Partners Boosted Position; Cme Group (CME) Position Maintained by Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 20.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 39,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 225,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.68M, up from 186,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.41. About 1.70M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 10/04/2018 – JETSUITE INC, A U.S. PRIVATE AVIATION COMPANY, ANNOUNCES THAT QATAR AIRWAYS HAS TAKEN A MINORITY STAKE IN JETSUITE INC AND INDIRECTLY IN JETSUITEX INC; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Amends Previous Order for Pratt & Whitney GTF Engines; 10/05/2018 – JetBlue April Traffic Increased 5.7%; 23/03/2018 – JetBlue Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice President, Corporate Communications and Elizabeth Windram to Vice President, Marketing; 04/04/2018 – JETBLUE: DAVID CHECKETTS TO LEAVE BOARD; 04/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO `VERY OPTIMISTIC’ IN TALKS TO REPLACE JETBLUE E190S; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR PURCHASE & MAINTENANCE OF PW1100G-JM ENGINES ON 85 A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT TO BE PURCHASED BY CO; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Traffic Up 4.1%

Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 31.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc bought 3,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,100 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 11,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $202.11. About 440,422 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 14.01% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 02/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 29; 06/05/2018 – Judge cancels planned CME hearing; 24/04/2018 – CME GROUP CME.O SAYS RAISES STORAGE RATES ON K.C. WHEAT FUTURES 0#KW: TO 11 CTS/BU PER MONTH UP FROM 8 CTS AFTER INITIAL VARIABLE STORAGE RATE OBSERVATION PERIOD; 19/03/2018 – ICE TRANSITIONS CDS OPEN INTEREST FROM CME GROUP TO ICE CLEAR; 26/04/2018 – CME Group 1Q Rev $1.1B; 06/04/2018 – CME GROUP INC CME.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $197 FROM $185; 17/05/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE JUNE 1LCM8 FUTURES RISE MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING LED BY HIGHER WHOLESALE BEEF PRICES -TRADE; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP PLC NXGN.L – DISCUSSIONS ARE AT AN ADVANCED STAGE; THERE CAN BE NO CERTAINTY THAT AN OFFER FOR NEX WILL BE MADE, NOR AS TO TERMS OF ANY OFFER; 08/03/2018 – CME LEAN HOG FUTURES 0#LH: SAG MORE THAN 1 PERCENT ON LINGERING TRADE WAR WORRIES, LATE WEDNESDAY’S SHARPLY LOWER WHOLESALE PORK PRICES -TRADE; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (NYSE:DIS) by 66,500 shares to 2,000 shares, valued at $222,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 21,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,100 shares, and cut its stake in A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 236,700 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.04% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 41,013 shares. Quantbot LP holds 0.06% or 36,548 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 886,101 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 114 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Proshare Advisors Lc holds 26,815 shares. Smith Graham And LP has invested 0.81% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.02% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability holds 13,915 shares. Smithfield Tru Co accumulated 0% or 170 shares. Sterling Management Ltd Co holds 0.2% or 1.25 million shares. Ftb Advisors Incorporated invested in 793 shares or 0% of the stock. Hanson Doremus Management reported 2,035 shares. Wellington Management Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $85,850 activity.

