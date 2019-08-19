Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Holder Olstein Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Holding by $768,000 as Market Value Rose; Earnest Partners Continues to Hold Stake in Royal Caribbean (RCL)

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean (RCL) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 5,843 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 109,701 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.57M, up from 103,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $107.45. About 103,237 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – INCREASED FORECAST OF FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EPS TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE, $0.15 ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.85-Adj EPS $1.90; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS OF $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN 1Q REV. $2.03B; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES – NCC EXCLUDING FUEL ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP ABOUT 2.5% IN CONSTANT-CURRENCY AND UP 3.0% TO 3.5% AS-REPORTED FOR FY

Olstein Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) by 12.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Olstein Capital Management Lp sold 48,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 341,000 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 389,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Olstein Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Jetblue Airways Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.6. About 220,030 shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Capacity Up 3.3%; 12/04/2018 – $LUV taking off. Other airlines too $UAL $DAL $ALK $JBLU; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES 2Q RASM -3% TO 0%; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice President, Corporate Communications and Elizabeth Windram to Vice President, Marketing; 24/05/2018 – JetBlue Announces Fort Lauderdale as the New Home for Its Travel Products Subsidiary; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Rev $1.75B; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 24%-26% GOING FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q Traffic Up 4.1%; 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS REPORTS APRIL TRAFFIC; 04/04/2018 – JetBlue Announces David Checketts to Leave Bd of Directors

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares (IWN) by 25,334 shares to 2,585 shares, valued at $310,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Syneos Health Inc by 174,412 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 393,614 shares, and cut its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $50,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.73, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold RCL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 145.71 million shares or 2.42% more from 142.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Llc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Twin Tree Mgmt LP reported 5,293 shares. Pinnacle Associate Ltd reported 766,243 shares. Tiedemann Lc holds 0.05% or 8,795 shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems invested 0.07% in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL). Northern holds 1.89 million shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Australia holds 21,279 shares. Kingdon Cap Lc holds 223,393 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs invested in 31,229 shares. Shine Investment Advisory invested in 362 shares. Telemus Ltd Liability Com holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 48,989 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Ltd Llc reported 0.1% stake. Moreover, Bp Pcl has 0.08% invested in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) for 18,000 shares. Eminence Cap Limited Partnership holds 1.5% or 879,987 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 0.02% stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Investments Limited Co has invested 0.01% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Wilsey Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 3.63% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Tower Research Ltd (Trc) owns 15,479 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt stated it has 54,003 shares. Donald Smith And reported 5.76% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Aqr Management Ltd reported 0.09% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). J Goldman And LP holds 0.66% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) or 717,593 shares. Bokf Na reported 71,501 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Us Bancshares De has invested 0% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). The New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.04% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Sei Invs holds 184,785 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.04% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The invested in 499,145 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Moreover, Ameriprise Fincl has 0.01% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU).

Olstein Capital Management Lp, which manages about $769.90M and $606.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:HCAC) by 49,250 shares to 127,000 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greenbrier Cos Inc (NYSE:GBX) by 81,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).