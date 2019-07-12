Jet Capital Investors LP Trimmed Its Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Position as Share Value Declined; James Investment Research Lowered Position in Diodes (DIOD) by $504,050

James Investment Research Inc decreased its stake in Diodes Inc (DIOD) by 39.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc sold 14,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 22,570 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $783,000, down from 37,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Diodes Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $35.84. About 83,826 shares traded. Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) has risen 11.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIOD News: 23/05/2018 – Diodes Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Diodes 1Q EPS 37c; 10/05/2018 – 400V Linear Regulators from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Constant LED Current in Compact Packages; 28/03/2018 – Linear LED Controllers from Diodes Incorporated Deliver Efficiency and Accuracy; 29/05/2018 – World Micro and SMC Diodes Ink Distribution Deal; 09/05/2018 – DIODES INC DIOD.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $36 FROM $34; 09/05/2018 – 10W Stereo Class-D Audio Power Amplifier with SSM and NCPL from Diodes Incorporated Targets Wireless Media Speakers; 23/03/2018 – Global Market Report on Photosensitive Semiconductor Devices; Light Emitting Diodes 2018-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/03/2018 – ADDING MULTIMEDIA Renesas Electronics Ships New RV2X6376A Series of 25 Gbps Directly Modulated Laser Diodes for 4.9G and 5G LTE Base Stations; 03/04/2018 – USTR CHINA TARIFF LIST INCLUDES LIGHT-EMITTING DIODES, TRANSISTORS, SEMICONDUCTOR DEVICES

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $910.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.13. About 117,058 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 121,914 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 154,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 8,860 shares to 107,156 shares, valued at $15.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO) by 19,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 84,293 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitedhealth Group Incorporate (NYSE:UNH).

Analysts await Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 29.31% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.58 per share. DIOD’s profit will be $37.96M for 11.95 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Diodes Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.74 million activity. CHEN C H also sold $540,500 worth of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) shares.