Jet Capital Investors LP Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) Lowered as Share Price Rose; Parus Finance Uk LTD Stake In Humana (HUM) Was Upped

Parus Finance Uk Ltd increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 567.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parus Finance Uk Ltd bought 49,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.55% . The institutional investor held 58,780 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.59 million, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parus Finance Uk Ltd who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $257.76. About 702,570 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has declined 5.19% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 30/03/2018 – Barron’s: Walmart and Humana: Another Shot at Amazon?; 23/04/2018 – Humana, Together With TPG Capital And Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, Announce Agreement To Acquire Curo Health Services; 10/04/2018 – HUMANA BUYS FAMILY PHYSICIANS GROUP IN CENTRAL FL; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA 1Q ADJ EPS $3.36, EST. $3.20; 04/04/2018 – Humana Announced as Exclusive Arizona, California, Nevada and Washington Health Plan Sponsor for National Senior Health & Fitness Day®, May 30; 04/04/2018 – Walmart has been in talks to buy insurer Humana and the online pharmacy start-up PillPack; 22/03/2018 – Progressive Care Releases Audited 2017 Annual Report; 02/05/2018 – HUMANA REPORTS 1Q 2018 FINL RESULTS; RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 EPS; 05/04/2018 – Kindred Stockholders Approve Transaction with TPG Capital, Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe and Humana Inc; 16/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS COURT OF CHANCERY FOR DELAWARE SCHEDULED STATUS CONFERENCE TO RECEIVE UPDATE ON NARROW DISCOVERY FOR MARCH 22 – SEC FILING

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45M, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $78.84. About 1.07 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 01/05/2018 – Sprint bondholders on edge as focus turns to risk of DoJ quashing T-Mobile takeover; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE COO: ADDING 1.84 VERIZON CUSTOMERS FOR EACH ONE LOST; 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile Says It Hired Lobbying Firm Tied to Former Trump Aide Corey Lewandowski; 28/04/2018 – T-Mobile Is Said to Move Toward Sprint Merger at $24 Billion (5); 10/04/2018 – UPDATE: Sprint & T-Mobile have resumed deal talks, sources tell CNBC; 27/04/2018 – Sprint Nears Deal to Combine With T-Mobile U.S; 01/05/2018 – On a call with investors T-Mobile COO Mike Sievert said the proposed merger with Sprint will open the door to quadruple play bundling

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 19.91 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Parus Finance Uk Ltd, which manages about $218.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 719,310 shares to 191,700 shares, valued at $6.69 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 2,130 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,966 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

