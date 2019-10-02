Jet Capital Investors LP Stake in Pg&E (PCG) Has Raised by $15.84 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Position Held by Brighton Jones Llc

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 24,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 561,914 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $75.25M, up from 537,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $134.15. About 10.00M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 07/05/2018 – Invoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft’s laptop gains an edge over Apple MacBook for business users; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 03/04/2018 – EMPIRED LTD EPD.AX – EMPIRED CHOSEN AS LAUNCH PARTNER FOR MICROSOFT’S AZURE AUSTRALIA CENTRAL REGIONS; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 12/03/2018 – President Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 08/05/2018 – Epsilon Partners with Metro Optic to Deliver On-Demand Global Connectivity in Canada; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT’S NEW TABLETS WILL FEATURE 10-INCH SCREENS, AROUND THE SAME SIZE AS A STANDARD IPAD – BLOOMBERG; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 288% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.36% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 4.47M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PG&E Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCG); 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON RALLY ON AMENDMENT TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRE BILL; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $4,056 MLN $4,268 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:52 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate Resilience; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES

Brighton Jones Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $857.94 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 8,734 shares to 24,727 shares, valued at $2.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zillow Group Inc by 6,747 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,674 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core Msci Eafe Etf (IEFA).

