Jet Capital Investors LP Stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Increased by $31.60 Million as Market Value Rose; Selkirk Management Decreased Its Holding in Charter Communication (CHTR) by $1.83 Million as Share Value Rose

Selkirk Management Llc decreased its stake in Charter Communication (CHTR) by 16.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Selkirk Management Llc sold 5,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.86% . The hedge fund held 27,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44 million, down from 32,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Selkirk Management Llc who had been investing in Charter Communication for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $384.66. About 1.10 million shares traded or 13.44% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 18/04/2018 – Diana Shipping Inc. Announces Direct Continuation of Time Charter Contract for m/v Santa Barbara With Cargill and a New Time Ch; 17/04/2018 – Charter Closes $2.5 Billion Senior Secured Notes; 18/05/2018 – Eutelsat Communications: Satellite industry to Enter Operational Phase of Crisis Connectivity Charter for Support of Global Disaster Relief; 16/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: International Charter School Sun, 3/18/2018, 6:00 PM; 02/04/2018 – Top East Coast Jet Charter Service lands in Austin, Texas; 30/04/2018 – Netcracker Extends Billing and CRM Relationship with Charter; 18/04/2018 – FLEX LNG LTD SIGNS ONE YEAR TIME-CHARTER WITH ENEL; 20/04/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING- GROSS CHARTER RATE IS $12,600/DAY,MINUS 5% COMMISSION PAID TO THIRD PARTIES,FOR MINIMUM OF 12 TO MAXIMUM OF 15 MONTHS FOR M/V ARETHUSA; 03/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – UNITS INTEND TO OFFER SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2038 AND SENIOR SECURED NOTES DUE 2048; 27/04/2018 – CHARTER: SUBSCRIBER LOSSES DUE TO CUSTOMER SERVICE CHANGES

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $255.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $141.71. About 6.23M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 06/03/2018 – Accenture Interactive Selected by The Walt Disney Studios as Innovation Partner of Disney StudioLAB; 09/05/2018 – The company’s board has already unanimously approved Disney’s $52 billion offer for those assets; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS ELECTED TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – QTRLY LOWER OPERATING INCOME IN CABLE NETWORKS PRIMARILY DUE TO A LOSS AT BAMTECH AND DECREASES AT FREEFORM AND ESPN; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Net $2.94B; 11/05/2018 – DIS:INFINITY WAR TO BE ONE OF BIGGEST OPENING WEEKENDS IN CHINA; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation

Analysts await Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, down 18.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CHTR’s profit will be $380.94M for 55.91 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual earnings per share reported by Charter Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Today: Can Big Tech Earnings Lead to Record Gains? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Things to Know Ahead of World Wrestling’s (WWE) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Charter Communications, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:CHTR) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: G-III Apparel, Sinclair Broadcast – Benzinga” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Charter Announces Leadership Changes to Finance Organization – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $8.53 million activity. 11,000 shares valued at $3.75 million were sold by Dykhouse Richard R on Thursday, February 7. $4.87 million worth of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) was sold by Howard Kevin D on Monday, February 4. Shares for $5.09M were sold by Hargis Jonathan.

