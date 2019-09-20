Jet Capital Investors LP Raised Its Stake in Firstenergy (FE) as Stock Price Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Cut Fleetcor Technologies (FLT) Holding as Stock Rose

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (FLT) by 34.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 35,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 67,949 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.08 million, down from 103,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Fleetcor Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $289.6. About 247,554 shares traded. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) has risen 31.10% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FLT News: 03/05/2018 – Shell Completes Fuel Card System Conversion Onto FLEETCOR Platform Across Europe and Asia; 03/05/2018 – FleetCor Sees 2018 Adj EPS $10.20-Adj EPS $10.50; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – TOOK IMMEDIATE ACTION TO STOP ACTIVITY ON SYSTEMS INVOLVING CO’S STORED VALUE SOLUTIONS GIFT CARD BUSINESS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO DID NOT SEE EVIDENCE OF ACCESS TO PROPRIETARY AND THIRD-PARTY PAYMENT NETWORKS USED TO DELIVER CO’S PAYMENT SOLUTIONS; 16/03/2018 – FLEETCOR WINS CANADIAN DEALMAKERS AWARD FOR ACQUISITION OF CAMBRIDGE GLOBAL PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES INC – ENTERED NEW AGREEMENT WITH PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA S.A. TO ENABLE CARD-LESS FUEL PAYMENTS AT BR GAS STATIONS IN BRAZIL; 21/03/2018 – UBER FREIGHT PARTNERS WITH FLEETCOR; 05/04/2018 – Motus Partners with FLEETCOR to Simplify Expense Reimbursement for Mobile Workforces; 03/05/2018 – FLEETCOR TECHNOLOGIES – CO THROUGH COUNSEL PROMPTLY ENGAGED EXTERNAL EXPERTS IN INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY FORENSICS TO ASSIST IN INVESTIGATION; 03/05/2018 – PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA, FLEETCOR IN CARDLESS FUEL PAYMENT PACT

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 278,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 1.02 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.62 million, up from 740,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $47.52. About 2.81M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 10/05/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings for FirstEnergy Solutions and Subs; 17/03/2018 – Petrolia Roadshow Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy for Mar. 23; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS SEEKS DOE ACTION UNDER SECTION 202; 28/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY FILES DEACTIVATION NOTICES FOR THREE NUCLEAR PLANTS; 29/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY: SEEKS ACTION ON CERTAIN COAL, NUKE PLANTS IN PJM; 17/04/2018 – ASCENT RESOURCES PLC – COMPANY HAS ENGAGED GMP FIRSTENERGY, AN INDEPENDENT OIL AND GAS ADVISORY FIRM; 25/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Files Certification Letter with NRC Affirming Plans to Deactivate Three Nuclear Generating Plants; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Decision Was Made by FirstEnergy Solutions Board; 27/03/2018 – FirstEnergy: Davis-Besse Nuclear Power Station Returns to Service Following Outage; 11/05/2018 – Drone Delivery Canada Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 4,740 shares. Scotia Incorporated accumulated 13,217 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.05% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 1.38 million shares. Stevens First Principles Investment holds 0.01% or 589 shares in its portfolio. Connecticut-based Sasco Inc Ct has invested 2.62% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 1.34M were reported by Rare Limited. Us Fincl Bank De owns 48,783 shares. Montag A Associate has 88,533 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. 519 are held by Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Corporation. Van Eck Associate invested in 1,301 shares or 0% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.08% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0.07% or 856,890 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 0.02% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 22,161 shares. Pure Financial holds 0.12% or 15,058 shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41 billion and $10.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 22,927 shares to 67,159 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brink’s Co/The (NYSE:BCO) by 22,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,069 shares, and has risen its stake in Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS).