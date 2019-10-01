Jet Capital Investors LP Raised Its Celgene (CELG) Stake by $21.04 Million; Yacktman Asset Management LP Upped Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position

Yacktman Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yacktman Asset Management Lp bought 1.33 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 2.69 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $170.27M, up from 1.36 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yacktman Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.58% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $60.26. About 4.42M shares traded or 37.05% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 228,700 shares as the company's stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 563,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.04 million, up from 334,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $99.3. About 5.20M shares traded or 45.50% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Yacktman Asset Management Lp, which manages about $30.82 billion and $8.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 44,045 shares to 4.68M shares, valued at $651.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 804,759 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.68 million shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity.