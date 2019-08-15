Jet Capital Investors LP Position In Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Was Boosted; As Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Bourgeon Capital Management Has Trimmed by $2.92 Million Its Stake

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46M shares traded or 28.41% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 28/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS FINISHED WITH DOMESTIC OPENING DAY OF $106M; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Iran deal fallout; Liberty Global and Monster Beverage loses its fizz; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 12/04/2018 – Disney must make cash bid for Sky – UK Takeover Panel; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Kevin Mayer Chairman of Direct-to-Consumer and International Segment; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 09/03/2018 – Can Disney Stop Netflix? — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Accenture Plc F Class A (ACN) by 48.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc sold 16,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The hedge fund held 17,797 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13 million, down from 34,392 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc F Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $5.91 during the last trading session, reaching $186.97. About 2.18 million shares traded or 22.61% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 03/05/2018 – ACCENTURE TO CO-DEVELOP DIGITAL DEFENSE WITH SAP; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 15/03/2018 – Accenture Named #1 IT Service Provider by Everest Group; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 08/03/2018 – Duck Creek Technologies Recognized by Celent with Industry Awards for Fourth Consecutive Year; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares to 127,925 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What Wall Street Is Saying About Disney+ – Benzinga” on April 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Disney Stock Will Reward You for the Long Haul – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Walt Disney Company (DIS) – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Mgmt New York owns 1.08% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,232 shares. 8.54M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru. Raymond James Associate stated it has 1.76 million shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 130,255 shares. Gulf Int National Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 0.82% stake. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno has 2.24% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 122,000 shares. Cutter Company Brokerage has invested 0.26% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 6,344 were reported by Parthenon Limited Liability Com. Calamos Wealth Limited owns 68,971 shares or 1.09% of their US portfolio. Nomura Hldg owns 352,556 shares. 45,480 are held by Canandaigua Financial Bank Tru. Bbva Compass National Bank, a Texas-based fund reported 86,295 shares. 51,230 were reported by Motco. Bainco Interest Investors holds 1.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 84,155 shares.

Analysts await Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report earnings on September, 26. They expect $1.71 EPS, up 8.23% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.58 per share. ACN’s profit will be $1.09 billion for 27.33 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.93 actual EPS reported by Accenture plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.40% negative EPS growth.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sony Corporation F Sponsored A (NYSE:SNE) by 21,750 shares to 111,825 shares, valued at $4.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eaton Corp Plc F (NYSE:ETN) by 23,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,365 shares, and has risen its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).