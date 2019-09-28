Jet Capital Investors LP Lowered Holding in T Mobile Us (TMUS) by $10.20 Million as Market Value Rose; Barton Investment Management Has Boosted Its Grubhub (GRUB) Stake by $1.17 Million; Stock Price Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 17/04/2018 – Strategy Analytics: Sprint’s FlixLatino Partnership Underlines a Different Path in Video to AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 16/04/2018 – FCC ANNOUNCES $40 MILLION SETTLEMENT WITH T-MOBILE; 28/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO LEGERE IS SAID TO BE CHIEF OF COMBINED CO: CNBC; 29/04/2018 – T-Mobile seals merger deal with Sprint that values the company at $26 billion; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO: SHARE BUYBACK RESERVES WILL KICK IN IF DEAL FAILS; 30/04/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile have agreed to a $26 billion merger Current T-Mobile CEO John Legere will lead the combined company, which will be called T-Mobile; 24/05/2018 – T-Mobile Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Jun. 1; 26/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-T-Mobile, Sprint make progress, aim for deal next week

Barton Investment Management increased its stake in Grubhub (GRUB) by 2.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barton Investment Management bought 15,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 615,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $48.00 million, up from 600,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barton Investment Management who had been investing in Grubhub for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $55.86. About 1.47 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER Ll RAN SAYS GRUBHUB IS ATTRACTIVE INVESTMENT IDEA; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Net $30.8M; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub 1Q Rev $232.6M; 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 06/04/2018 – Jason Del Rey: Postmates has also discussed a sale with GrubHub, sources tell us; 23/04/2018 – HALF SKY’S RAN PITCHES GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 10/05/2018 – Grubhub Partners with Jack in the Box® to Bring Food Directly to Diners’ Homes; 02/04/2018 – Grubhub Expands Delivery Offering to 34 Additional Markets Nationwide; 18/04/2018 – GRUBHUB INC GRUB.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ajo LP holds 0.32% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 823,024 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Lc accumulated 0.01% or 10,737 shares. Natl Registered Inv Advisor has 0.33% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 7,915 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Llc accumulated 117,790 shares or 0.34% of the stock. Churchill Management holds 0.06% or 28,866 shares. Mig Capital Ltd Llc has 486,806 shares for 5.82% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft And Associate Ltd Liability holds 0.16% or 28,285 shares. Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Limited Co has 0.09% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 2.34M shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance holds 0.02% or 2,000 shares in its portfolio. Meeder Asset holds 0.61% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 118,757 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Lc holds 2,521 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division holds 0.15% or 69,890 shares in its portfolio. Brookfield Asset Mngmt accumulated 19,500 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp accumulated 0.03% or 1.74 million shares. Tiverton Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Delaware-based fund reported 15,462 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.92 million for 19.59 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 278,605 shares to 1.02M shares, valued at $43.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Is Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro Max Worth Upgrading for? – Motley Fool” on September 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 122% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “1 Big Reason the New T-Mobile Will Have Lower 5G Prices Than Competitors – The Motley Fool” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 21, 2019.

More notable recent Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guggenheim slashes its GRUB target – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “GrubHub News: GRUB Stock Pops on New McDonaldâ€™s Deal – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “GrubHub Inc. (GRUB) PT Lowered to $72 at Guggenheim, Removed from Best Ideas List – StreetInsider.com” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Does Grubhub Inc.’s (NYSE:GRUB) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Barton Investment Management, which manages about $298.36M and $669.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 208 shares to 46,208 shares, valued at $87.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,252 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,264 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A.