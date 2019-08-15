Jet Capital Investors LP Lifted Stake in Pg&E (Call) (PCG); Alkeon Capital Management Stake in American Tower New (AMT) Has Lowered by $15.05 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Alkeon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 7.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alkeon Capital Management Llc sold 76,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 986,394 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $194.38 million, down from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alkeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $222.99. About 359,498 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 95.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 121,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 250,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.22% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.78. About 2.11 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Pacific Gas and Electric Company; Diablo Canyon Power Plant, Units 1 and 2; 06/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/06/2018 07:27 PM; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES THE RATING ON CROCKETT COGENERATION’S SENIOR SECURED BONDS TO B1; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE; 25/05/2018 – REPORT SAYS PG&E EQUIPMENT CAUSED 4 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA FIRES; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES PG&E TO A3 & PG&E CORP TO Baa1, OUTLOOKS ARE; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – RESPONSE TO RELEASE OF INFORMATION BY CAL FIRE REGARDING SOME OF OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 13/04/2018 – PG&E RAISES DIABLO CANYON 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 50%: NRC

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares to 740,395 shares, valued at $30.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42 million shares, and cut its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 3.44M shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Incline Global Management Lc owns 1.64% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 457,875 shares. Numerixs Inv Tech Inc accumulated 203,948 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 1.33 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd holds 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 53,617 shares. Newtyn Mgmt Ltd Liability Company stated it has 4.85M shares or 16.31% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Research reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 45,400 shares. Tobam invested in 8,157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 767 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 1,105 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 931,800 shares. Nokota Management L P, New York-based fund reported 3.87M shares. Allstate has invested 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Abner Herrman And Brock Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.38% or 679,810 shares. State Bank Of America De invested 0.19% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Connor Clark Lunn Invest Management reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). James Investment Rech invested 0.01% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Liberty Capital Management Incorporated owns 22,060 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 52,131 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc invested in 0.13% or 1,630 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 0.11% or 4,384 shares. 6,035 were reported by Lmr Partners Limited Liability Partnership. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 1,844 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.28% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Geode Cap Mgmt Limited has 5.65 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invs Ltd Liability Com invested in 15,940 shares. Family Cap reported 26,251 shares.

Alkeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.66 billion and $20.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 135,548 shares to 205,348 shares, valued at $365.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coupa Software Inc by 246,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group.