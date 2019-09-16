Jet Capital Investors LP Increases Stake in Firstenergy (FE); As Synaptics (SYNA) Market Valuation Declined, First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has Raised Holding by $4.19 Million

First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Synaptics Inc (SYNA) by 111.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought 144,601 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.07% . The institutional investor held 274,080 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.99M, up from 129,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division who had been investing in Synaptics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 373,368 shares traded. Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has declined 35.33% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SYNA News: 05/04/2018 – Synaptics AudioSmart Far-Field Voice Featured on docomo Simple Mic Bluetooth Speaker; 27/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 27 / 2018 – Synaptics Incorporated – Finger Lakes Region; 11/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS SEES 4Q REV. $370M TO $410M, EST. $419.8M; 09/05/2018 – Synaptics 3Q Loss/Shr 40c; 02/04/2018 – Synaptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – Synaptics Short-Interest Ratio Rises 31% to 16 Days; 14/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Synaptics Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – SYNAPTICS 3Q ADJ EPS 92C, EST. 91C

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 278,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.62M, up from 740,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $47.37. About 2.17 million shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Responds to PJM Interconnection Reliability Study:; 05/04/2018 – NIRS: Ratepayers Should Not Get “Stuck With Check” In Form Of Multi-Billion-Dollar Bailout For Bankrupt FirstEnergy; 19/04/2018 – BlackPearl Resources Access Event Scheduled By GMP FirstEnergy; 19/03/2018 – SportsArt Adds World’s First Energy Producing Treadmill to Line of Sustainable Cardio Equipment; 23/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CEO CHUCK JONES COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 17/05/2018 – Met-Ed Continues to Make Repairs to System Following Wind Damage; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Unit, Its Subsidiaries and FENOC to Receive Assistance From FirstEnergy on Key Business Matters During the Restructuring Process; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more; 05/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N – MET-ED EXPECTS MAJORITY OF CUSTOMERS TO BE RESTORED TO SERVICE BY LATE TONIGHT; 06/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold SYNA shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 32.10 million shares or 1.85% less from 32.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comerica Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 19,770 shares. Cardinal Management holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 20,681 shares. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Com reported 571 shares. Tudor Inv Corporation Et Al has invested 0.01% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.07% invested in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Huntington Bankshares holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 137 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation has 4,051 shares. Nomura holds 0% of its portfolio in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) for 10,000 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp accumulated 80,086 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 404,870 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Federated Investors Pa has invested 0% in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 16,000 shares. D E Shaw & Inc invested in 141,084 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Synaptics (SYNA) Q4 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Synaptics Inc (SYNA) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Analysts Estimate Synaptics (SYNA) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Synaptics Announces Leadership Transition Nasdaq:SYNA – GlobeNewswire” published on March 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Synaptics (SYNA) Stock Undervalued Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

First Midwest Bank Trust Division, which manages about $701.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17,379 shares to 83,552 shares, valued at $16.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,880 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc.

More recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Like FirstEnergy Corp.â€™s (NYSE:FE) High Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gradient Investments Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Riggs Asset Managment Inc stated it has 1,550 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cap Inv Advsrs Ltd has 0.03% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). 151,127 were reported by Sg Americas Ltd Liability Company. M&T National Bank Corp owns 1.01M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. 140,000 were accumulated by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. James Inv Rech holds 0.14% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 45,673 shares. 4,740 were reported by Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Co. Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management Inc has invested 0.01% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Scotia Capital reported 0.01% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Amp Investors, a Australia-based fund reported 455,333 shares. Kennedy Management holds 0.36% or 349,246 shares in its portfolio. Cbre Clarion Securities Ltd Liability Co reported 191,184 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.08% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Ameritas Inc invested in 8,926 shares.