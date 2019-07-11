Jet Capital Investors LP Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Park Presidio Capital Lifted Wabtec (WAB) Stake by $10.95 Million as Market Value Declined

Park Presidio Capital Llc increased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Presidio Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.79% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00 million shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.72M, up from 850,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Presidio Capital Llc who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $70. About 58,698 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 26.60% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.03% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, WABTEC’S CORPORATE HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN WILMERDING, PENNSYLVANIA – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – GE’s Transportation Unit To Merge With Wabtec In A Deal Valued At $11.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Knorr, Wabtec agree to end pacts to not poach workers — U.S. Justice Dept; 07/05/2018 – WABTEC PLANS TO AFFIRM 2018 FINL GUIDANCE & LONG-TERM FINL; 24/04/2018 – WABTEC AFFIRMS YEAR GUIDANCE FOR REV. & EARNINGS/SHR; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE, CO’S TRANSIT SEGMENT HEADQUARTERS WILL REMAIN IN PARIS; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Rail Division With Wabtec in $11 Billion Deal; 20/05/2018 – GE Nears $20 Billion Deal To Sell Transportation Unit To Wabtec: Report — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – TimesSquare Capital Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Wabtec

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 199.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $144.28. About 789,789 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – Disney’s $8.7 Billion Value on Hulu Is Dwarfed by Netflix; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O CEO SAYS DEAL WOULD COVER COST OF CAPITAL ‘IN A COUPLE OF YEARS’; 26/04/2018 – Drone racing-Allianz extends sponsorship of Drone Racing League; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO NOT PLANNING ANY NEW VENTURE YET POST DISNEY DEAL; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 14/03/2018 – Disney announces strategic reorganization, effective immediately; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News in effort to calm fears on Murdoch’s UK power

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45 million shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $25.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 470,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $232,388 activity. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 42 shares worth $4,737.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.35 million activity. $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was bought by NEUPAVER ALBERT J. DeNinno David L had bought 3,000 shares worth $193,530.

