Jet Capital Investors LP Increased Pg&E (PCG) Position by $27.57 Million; Share Value Declined; Southport Management Boosted Position in Encana (ECA) by $181.00 Million as Stock Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.50% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $10.19. About 6.21 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 25/05/2018 – PG&E Calls for Resolving Unsustainable Policies Related to Wildfire Liability; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS ON CALL; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EPS 86c; 03/05/2018 – PG&E TO SPEND $700M ON ELECTRIC CAR CHARGING; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 10:42 AM; 23/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/23/2018 08:25 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s: Rating Downgrade Recognizes Final Causes of California Wildfires Have yet to Be Determined, Potentially Exposing PCG to Liabilities

Southport Management Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 20% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southport Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The institutional investor held 150,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southport Management Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $4.53. About 15.08M shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB AND ENCANA’S PLANNED PIPESTONE PROCESSING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – DEAL WITH ENCANA IS TO SUPPORT THEIR CONDENSATE FOCUSED PIPESTONE MONTNEY DEVELOPMENT NEAR GRANDE PRAIRIE, ALBERTA; 17/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Encana at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Stable; 13/04/2018 – ENCANA CORP ECA.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $15; 29/03/2018 – ENCANA CORP SAYS ON MARCH 28, ENTERED INTO A FIRST AMENDING AGREEMENT, TO ITS RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 16, 2015 – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Ohio invested in 0.02% or 195,167 shares. Taconic Limited Partnership reported 60,000 shares. 11.84 million were accumulated by Fmr. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 500,803 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fifth Third Fincl Bank invested in 1,235 shares. Invesco has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 17.18% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Creative Planning has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 20,437 shares. Moreover, Aviva Public Lc has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 195,347 shares. Lonestar Ltd Liability Co invested 0.99% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc reported 0% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares to 740,395 shares, valued at $30.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS).

