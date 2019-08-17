Jet Capital Investors LP Increased Its Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Stock Price Rose; Ballentine Partners Has Increased Stake in Facebook (FB)

Ballentine Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 3346% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ballentine Partners Llc bought 16,730 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 17,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ballentine Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $524.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $183.7. About 12.84 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. regulator, state attorneys look for answers from Facebook; 22/03/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook must confront its Asian shortcomings; 26/03/2018 – CARTEL OFFICE SAYS FACEBOOK DATA USAGE IMPROPER: TAGESSPIEGEL; 08/05/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS BLOCKCHAIN GROUP TO BE RUN BY DAVID MARCUS; 23/03/2018 – Facebook fell 13 percent this week to below $160, the worst week since July 2012; 23/03/2018 – Elon Musk heard the WhatsApp founder’s call to #DeleteFacebook, and actually deleted Tesla and SpaceX’s Facebook pages; 20/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg just lost $9 billion in wealth $FB; 17/05/2018 – Facebook: 90-Second Investment Analysis; 23/04/2018 – Alphabet Earnings: Signs of Weakness, but at Least It’s Not Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – After Days of Silence, Zuckerberg Publicly Addresses Facebook Crisis — 4th Update

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 86.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 154,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 332,814 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00 million, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 2.49 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 10/04/2018 – SOFTBANK SHARES UP MORE THAN 4 PCT AFTER SOURCES SAY SPRINT IN NEW TALKS TO MERGE WITH T-MOBILE; 03/05/2018 – Claure to steer Sprint’s merger with T-Mobile; 29/04/2018 – SoftBank’s Sprint Corp agreed to combine with Deutsche Telekom’s T-Mobile to create a U.S. wireless career that will have a market value of more than $80 billion; 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE BOOSTS BUYBACK TO $9B; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev; 09/05/2018 – ALTICE USA SAYS HAS BEGUN LAYING DOWN ITS FIBER-TO-THE-HOME NETWORK, WILL PROBABLY LAUNCH COMMERCIAL PRODUCT IN THIRD QUARTER – CONF CALL; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE EXECUTIVES SPEAKING AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 16/04/2018 – T-Mobile to pay $40m to FCC to settle rural call violations probe; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 09/04/2018 – T-MOBILE US – CUSTOMERS WILL BE ABLE TO PRE-ORDER STARTING WEDNESDAY AT WWW.T-MOBILE.COM, WITH DEVICES LAUNCHING AT T-MOBILE STORES ON APRIL 13

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meridian Mgmt Com reported 1.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ledyard Retail Bank reported 28,404 shares. Polen Cap Management Llc reported 7.97M shares. 5,500 are held by Connors Investor Service. 1,810 were accumulated by Founders Cap Mgmt Limited Liability. Gateway Advisers Ltd reported 1.79% stake. Yhb Investment reported 1.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Michigan-based Deroy And Devereaux Private Investment Counsel has invested 0.04% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Moreover, Zebra Mgmt Ltd Liability has 0.23% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 2,583 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 1.43 million shares or 1.53% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 16.12 million shares or 1.9% of its portfolio. E&G Advsrs Limited Partnership reported 7,025 shares. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Lc holds 97,381 shares. Bridges Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 126,707 shares. Bamco Incorporated Ny holds 0.07% or 93,116 shares in its portfolio.

Ballentine Partners Llc, which manages about $4.78B and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,140 shares to 60,928 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) by 3,901 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,490 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowmark Colorado Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 35,243 shares. Fosun reported 13,000 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested 0.01% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Twin Tree Mngmt LP stated it has 40,626 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Gateway Advisers Limited has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 72,807 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 9,999 shares. Fil holds 6.62M shares. Redwood Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Tci Wealth Advsr stated it has 92 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3,409 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested in 132,829 shares. Weik Cap has 0.35% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 10,285 shares. 13,223 are held by Voloridge Inv Llc. Citigroup holds 0.02% or 269,606 shares in its portfolio.

