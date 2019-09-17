Jet Capital Investors LP Increased Its Celgene (CELG) Holding by $21.04 Million as Shares Declined; Salem Capital Management Has Increased Holding in Borg Warner (BWA) by $2.84 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 228,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 563,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.04 million, up from 334,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $70.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 2.00 million shares traded. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 09/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Celgene Corporation (CELG); 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA – REORGANIZATION INCLUDES DISCOVERY-STAGE PIPELINE, 3 PROGRAMS BEING ADVANCED UNDER COLLABORATION WITH CELGENE; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 20/03/2018 – PROTHENA CORPORATION – PROTHENA TO RECEIVE A $100 MLN UPFRONT PAYMENT AND A $50 MLN EQUITY INVESTMENT BY CELGENE; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED AN IMPROVED SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN ADVANCED NSCLC IN FIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 13/03/2018 – Genentech’s Ocrevus Begins to Move the Needle on the Treatment Rate for Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis but May Not Be the Only Disease-Modifying Therapy in Play; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Borg Warner Inc. (BWA) by 602.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 69,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.92% . The institutional investor held 80,750 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Borg Warner Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $38.12. About 1.33 million shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 17.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 27/03/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $10.77 BLN TO $10.94 BLN; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 05/04/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.17/SHR; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 08/03/2018 – Grand Opening: BorgWarner Inaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Dividend of 17c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 97 investors sold CELG shares while 443 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 466.35 million shares or 3.39% less from 482.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Invsts Et Al reported 233,526 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Communication Inc holds 3.68 million shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Scotia invested in 6,921 shares. Bancshares Pictet Cie (Asia) Ltd invested in 3,299 shares. 162 are owned by Clean Yield Group. Nomura Inc invested in 131,116 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.15% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). The Oklahoma-based Gibraltar Cap Mngmt has invested 1.01% in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Meeder Asset Management Inc holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) for 100,438 shares. 10,058 are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman &. Burns J W Incorporated New York has 0.83% invested in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Private Trust Na holds 0.09% or 4,849 shares. Ruffer Ltd Liability Partnership reported 3.12M shares stake. Riverhead Cap Management Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG). Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 714,154 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 37 investors sold BWA shares while 134 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 181.04 million shares or 0.21% more from 180.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 241,608 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Keybank Association Oh owns 6,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Vanguard reported 0.04% stake. Envestnet Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 190,691 shares. Susquehanna Intl Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Florida-based Deprince Race & Zollo has invested 0.06% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Us Bankshares De owns 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 54,897 shares. 53,490 are owned by Euclidean Techs Management Ltd Co. Moreover, Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0.02% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 106,072 shares. Johnson Inv Counsel holds 0.02% or 18,155 shares in its portfolio. Great Lakes Advsr has 1.48 million shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.04% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 228,700 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.08% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 353,537 shares. Da Davidson Co reported 5,955 shares.

