Jet Capital Investors LP Increased Holding in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) as Stock Value Rose; Gruss & Co Cut Position in Blackstone Group LP (BX) as Share Value Rose

Gruss & Co Inc decreased its stake in Blackstone Group LP (BX) by 57.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc sold 52,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 39,750 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, down from 92,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Blackstone Group LP for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.02. About 3.64M shares traded. The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) has risen 26.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.51% the S&P500. Some Historical BX News: 21/05/2018 – Blackstone sells Ipreo deal data service to IHS Markit in $1.9bn deal; 15/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL MARKET CENTERS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP – GRANPEESHEH WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD THE CENTER FOR AUTISM AND RELATED DISORDERS; 29/05/2018 – INVESTA OFFICE FUND – UPDATES ON TAKEOVER OFFER FROM BLACKSTONE; 19/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP LP QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1.77 BLN VS $1.94 BLN REPORTED LAST YR; 13/04/2018 – Blackstone acquires autism care specialist CARD; 07/05/2018 – Gramercy Property Trust Enters into Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Blackstone for $27.50 per Share in a $7.6 billion; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: BLACKSTONE TO BUY GRAMERCY PROPERTY FOR $27.50/SHR; 09/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE: FORMER SOHO CHINA COO YAN TO JOIN ASIA REAL ESTATE; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Blackstone begins marketing 15 U.S. hotel properties – Bloomberg

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $144.88. About 8.13 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $4B FIVE-YEAR FACILITY REPLACES $2.25B 5-YEAR CREDIT PACT; 05/03/2018 – James Pitaro Named President of ESPN and Co-Chair, Disney Media Networks; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS “NO INTEREST” IN RUNNING WPP; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 08/05/2018 – Dasha Afanasieva: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 26/04/2018 – Disney is way ahead, but some others aren’t far behind; 30/04/2018 – DISNEY: ‘INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL TALLY $640.9M

Analysts await The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.30 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BX’s profit will be $717.80 million for 19.18 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by The Blackstone Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.36% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold BX shares while 157 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 289.54 million shares or 5.09% less from 305.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares to 127,925 shares, valued at $5.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.