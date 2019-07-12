Jet Capital Investors LP Increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $3.38 Million; Valero Energy (VLO) Share Price Declined While James Investment Research Upped Its Position

James Investment Research Inc increased its stake in Valero Energy Corp (VLO) by 30.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. James Investment Research Inc bought 19,494 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 84,293 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.15M, up from 64,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. James Investment Research Inc who had been investing in Valero Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $84.82. About 739,001 shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 28.05% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.48% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 27/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282866 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY EAST PLANT; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N EXPECT SECOND QUARTER REFINING CASH OPERATING EXPENSES TO BE ABOUT $3.85 PER BARREL- CONF CALL; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 28/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281217 – VALERO PARTNERS PORT ARTHUR; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP – $170 MLN PROJECT AT PEMBROKE REFINERY IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020; 08/05/2018 – Valero Energy Corporation Will Attend The Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 14/05/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – THROUGH UNITS, ACQUIRED PURE BIOFUELS DEL PERU S.A.C. FROM PEGASUS CAPITAL ADVISORS, PBF MANAGEMENT EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 13/03/2018 – VALERO PORT ARTHUR TEXAS REFINERY LARGE HYDROCRACKER OPERATING NORMALLY AFTER RESTART; 06/03/2018 – Valero Energy: Donna M. Titzman to Succeed Ciskowski; 26/04/2018 – VALERO ENERGY – DON’T THINK THERE ARE SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONSOLIDATION IN THE REFINING BUSINESS – CONF CALL

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 199.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $145.16. About 3.64 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump decision on Iran eyed, Fox-Disney-Comcast battle; 05/03/2018 – Disney needs to step up its game to compete against Netflix, says media analyst; 26/04/2018 – Disney plays up local ties in China amid trade standoff; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Kirkland’s, The Walt Disney, The Kraft Heinz, Southwestern Energy, QTS Realty Tr; 25/04/2018 – Disney•Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 11/03/2018 – New York Post: Human remains found in yard of Disney worker missing since 2015; 29/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO’S ABC SAYS IT HAS CANCELED ‘ROSEANNE’ -COMPANY STATEMENT; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Triangle Wealth Management holds 1.6% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 27,459 shares. Ativo Capital Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.89% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Blume Cap accumulated 50,229 shares. Wellington Shields & Co Ltd Liability Com has 1.3% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davenport Ltd Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 357,120 shares. Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated accumulated 4,233 shares or 0.18% of the stock. First Midwest Bankshares Division holds 28,727 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt Inc has invested 1.48% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Loews Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 3,884 shares. Ionic Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.15% or 8,864 shares. Asset Management Grp Inc accumulated 0.99% or 24,595 shares. Livingston Grp Inc Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management), Tennessee-based fund reported 12,771 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 8.73 million shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Doheny Asset Ca reported 8,813 shares. National Ins Tx accumulated 136,975 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $232,388 activity. 42 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares with value of $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc (Put) by 114,631 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $11.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,395 shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 58 investors sold VLO shares while 273 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 309.77 million shares or 4.88% less from 325.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer And Communications has invested 0.13% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Matarin Management Ltd Llc stated it has 39,200 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Ins has 2.36% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 44,133 shares. Wealth Architects Ltd Company owns 3,090 shares. Viking Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.48% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 70,000 shares. Blackrock holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 33.75M shares. Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2,951 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.04% or 2,695 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 7,841 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt holds 0.35% or 2.01 million shares. Colony Grp Inc Limited Liability Co owns 5,711 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt holds 0.62% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) or 25,991 shares. Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 927,643 shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 176 shares stake.

James Investment Research Inc, which manages about $5.64 billion and $1.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Magellan Health Serv (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 14,740 shares to 53 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in On Semiconductor Corp (ONNN) by 49,953 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,054 shares, and cut its stake in Spon Adr.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $84,970 activity.