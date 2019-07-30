Jet Capital Investors LP Holding in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Has Cut by $7.98 Million; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Decreased Innospec (IOSP) Stake by $353,995

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 190,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 127,925 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 317,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $898.92M market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $37.91. About 23,833 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has risen 2.81% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.62% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Fitch Revises Stewart Info Services Corp’s Rating Watch to Positive on Acquisition Announcement; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects to Close Stewart Deal in 1Q or 2Q of 2019; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 20/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL’S RTGS AFTER STEWART INFO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 25/04/2018 – STEWART TITLE PROMOTES EXPERIENCED SALES DIRECTOR TO SUPPORT GROWTH IN UPPER MIDWEST REGION; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl Expects Stewart Deal to Be at Least 15% Accretive to Pro Forma 2017 Adjusted Net EPS at That Operational Cost Synergy Target; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – PURCHASE PRICE WILL BE ADJUSTED DOWN ON PRO-RATA BASIS, IF DIVESTITURES ARE NEEDED FOR REGULATORY APPROVALS FOR DEAL

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased its stake in Innospec Inc (IOSP) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,654 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.89M, down from 158,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc who had been investing in Innospec Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $93.88. About 12,244 shares traded. Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) has risen 12.85% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IOSP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Innospec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IOSP); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC INC – BOARD APPROVED A FURTHER 15 PERCENT INCREASE IN SEMI-ANNUAL DIVIDEND TO 44 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EPS $1.02, EST. 91C; 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV BY 15%; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q EPS 90c; 21/05/2018 – Innospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC BOOSTS SEMI-ANNUAL DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 39C, EST. 42C; 21/05/2018 – lnnospec Breaks Ground on New Site for Manufacture of Drag Reducing Agents (DRA); 08/05/2018 – INNOSPEC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $43.9M; 08/05/2018 – Innospec 1Q Rev $360.7M

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase And Co accumulated 241,048 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Wells Fargo Company Mn stated it has 994,849 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Invesco owns 559,926 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board invested 0.06% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Barclays Plc holds 0% or 32,740 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Pcl accumulated 7,348 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Boston Prtn has 0% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 73,305 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Com reported 19,841 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mig Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 4.66% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) for 805,237 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Blackrock holds 3.47 million shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,492 shares to 45,792 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 85,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.