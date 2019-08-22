Jet Capital Investors LP Holding in Pg&E (PCG) Increased as Stock Value Declined; Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Position Held by Cbre Clarion Securities Llc

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. (HST) by 18093.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc bought 3.59 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 3.61 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.31M, up from 19,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities Llc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 5.67M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HST News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Host Hotels & Resorts Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HST); 12/03/2018 – DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $253M; 09/03/2018 Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. Recommends That Holders of Operating Partnership Units of Host Hotels & Resorts, L.P. Reject “Mini Tender” Offer by Certain Affiliates of Mackenzie Capital Management, LP; 09/03/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts: MacKenzie Offer Below the $18.54/Share Host Hotels Close March 7; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q REV. $1.35B, EST. $1.33B; 12/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $2 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 34c; 02/05/2018 – HOST HOTELS 1Q AFFO/SHR 43C, EST. 39C; 02/05/2018 – Host Hotels & Resorts Sees FY18 EPS 82c-EPS 88c

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 1.75 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15 million, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 5.06% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $12.25. About 12.35M shares traded or 51.54% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 23/03/2018 – CAISO Approves PG&E Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 30/03/2018 – PG&E Proposes to Reduce Expected Customer Rate Increases Through Federal Tax Savings; 25/05/2018 – PG&E CORP PCG.N – BASED ON INFORMATION CO HAS SO FAR, BELIEVES OVERALL PROGRAMS MET STATE’S HIGH STANDARDS; 21/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/21/2018 11:09 AM; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 03/05/2018 – Another Quarter of PG&E Profit Uncertainty Because of Wildfires; 09/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/09/2018 01:40 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 05:23 PM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 71,710 shares. Manufacturers Life The, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 12,417 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Company Ny accumulated 544 shares or 0% of the stock. Fil Limited invested in 284 shares or 0% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Ltd, a Australia-based fund reported 350,657 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 2.70M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Gradient Ltd Co has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.00M were accumulated by Empyrean Capital Limited Partnership. Rhumbline Advisers holds 410,282 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Com holds 0.03% or 2.82M shares in its portfolio. P Schoenfeld Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0.64% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 456,815 shares. Cutter & Brokerage owns 13,425 shares. 600 were accumulated by Hudock Cap Group Incorporated Llc.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (NASDAQ:LTRPA) by 96,987 shares to 608,176 shares, valued at $8.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,395 shares, and cut its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold HST shares while 141 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 695.97 million shares or 2.40% less from 713.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks stated it has 54,561 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability stated it has 0.05% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Fifth Third Bank & Trust stated it has 73,492 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.06% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 1.28 million shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). 230,511 were reported by Utah Retirement Sys. Ameriprise Fincl owns 18.33 million shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt owns 0.83% invested in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) for 2.24M shares. Meeder Asset has invested 0.15% in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.12M shares. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,023 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0.07% or 14.76M shares. Natixis Lp reported 410,884 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs accumulated 687,161 shares. 240,500 were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D.

Since April 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4,729 activity.

Cbre Clarion Securities Llc, which manages about $22.77B and $6.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.24 million shares to 5.55 million shares, valued at $399.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agree Realty Corp (NYSE:ADC) by 16,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,103 shares, and cut its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE).