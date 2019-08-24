Jet Capital Investors LP Has Upped Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Holding by $31.60 Million; Ameritas Investment Partners Continues to Hold Position in Dover (DOV)

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) by 1860.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 284,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.31M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $131.67. About 9.60M shares traded or 7.12% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 07/05/2018 – Update: Comcast is planning an all-cash bid to top Walt Disney’s $52 billion deal to acquire most of 21st Century Fox’s assets, if the U.S. government approves AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner, sources tell CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Collider.com: Disney Unlikely to Release `Star Wars’ Movies So Close Together Again After `Solo’ Disappointment; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – ENTERED INTO A CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT DATED 15 MARCH 2018 WITH TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX, INC. AND WALT DISNEY; 26/04/2018 – An Elegiac Tone as 20th Century Fox Faces a Disney Future; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Dover Corp (DOV) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 3,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.49% . The institutional investor held 14,858 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 11,068 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Dover Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 661,012 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP DOV.N FY2018 REV VIEW $8.15 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 09/05/2018 – Apergy Completes Separation from Dover; 20/03/2018 – Dover Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.70-Adj EPS $4.85; 20/03/2018 – Dover Picks CEO of Ag Equipment Maker CNH As New Leader; 20/03/2018 – Delaware PSC: Delaware Advisory Council on Wildlife and Freshwater Fish to meet March 27 in Dover; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QTRLY PERFORMANCE WAS PARTIALLY OFFSET BY SOFTER THAN EXPECTED RETAIL REFRIGERATION MARKETS; 20/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – CEO ROBERT LIVINGSTON WILL RETIRE ON APRIL 30; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $1.9 BLN, AN INCREASE OF 6% FROM PRIOR YEAR

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril Quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) by 10,515 shares to 3,073 shares, valued at $141,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 32,189 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,600 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings.

