Jet Capital Investors LP Has Trimmed Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by $1.39 Million as Share Value Declined; Marathon Asset Management LP Cut Its Stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by $2.38 Million

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $729.91 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $9.75. About 250,707 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14

Marathon Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Constellium Nv (CSTM) by 15.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Asset Management Lp sold 238,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 31.83% . The institutional investor held 1.34 million shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, down from 1.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Constellium Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $13.9. About 1.12M shares traded or 5.98% up from the average. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 6.90% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.90% the S&P500.

Analysts await Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 7.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CSTM’s profit will be $39.68M for 11.98 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Constellium SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.08% EPS growth.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

