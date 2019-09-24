Jet Capital Investors LP Has Trimmed Holding in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by $1.39 Million; As Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Indexiq Advisors Lowered Its Stake

Indexiq Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 47.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indexiq Advisors Llc sold 40,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 45,118 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.64M, down from 85,138 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indexiq Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.01. About 865,196 shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Rising Costs Cut into Tyson Profit; 03/04/2018 – Tyson Foods Sets Two Million Acre Land Stewardship Target; 05/04/2018 – Tyson Foods, Trying to Balance Productivity Demands with Worker Churn, Expands Safety Partnership; 11/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Tyson CTO Rewiring 83-Year-Old Food Giant; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Beef Segment Adjusted Operating Margin Topping 6%; 15/05/2018 – Tyson to pay $850 million for animal fats and feed business; 23/04/2018 – Tyson Foods to Hold Second Quarter Earnings Call May 7; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS EXPLORES SALE OF PIZZA CRUST UNIT; 27/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – SALE OF TNT CRUST ALSO INCLUDES TWO MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN GREEN BAY; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $675.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.01. About 1.02 million shares traded or 149.56% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C

Indexiq Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.21B and $3.26 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Matls Inc by 327,277 shares to 945,306 shares, valued at $48.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hooker Furniture Corp (NASDAQ:HOFT) by 17,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 44,008 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 EPS, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.39M for 12.95 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.

