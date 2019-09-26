Jet Capital Investors LP Has Lowered Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) as Stock Value Declined; Disney Walt Co (DIS) Shareholder Aspiriant Lowered Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 11.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 3,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 23,624 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.30M, down from 26,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $130.71. About 8.00M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 29/05/2018 – Forbes: Disney Made The Right Call For Investors In Canceling ‘Roseanne’; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REMAIN CONFIDENT FOX ASSET DEAL WILL GO FORWARD – CNBC; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Comcast Crashes Disney’s Fox Hunt, But Victory Isn’t Assured — Heard on the Street; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 18/04/2018 – CORRECT: Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was 16%, Not 17%, Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29/Shr Offer – Filing; 12/04/2018 – ESPN is launching ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – MERGING CONSUMER PRODUCTS AND PARKS OPERATIONS UNDER ONE SEGMENT; 13/05/2018 – DISNEY:`AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EST INCL $200M FROM CHINA; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – PARKS AND RESORTS REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 13% TO $4.9 BLN

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $681.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.09. About 178,865 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 720,000 shares to 970,000 shares, valued at $22.23 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 earnings per share, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.26 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual earnings per share reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 50,673 shares to 578,762 shares, valued at $50.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 11,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 512,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).