Jet Capital Investors LP Has Lowered Stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) as Stock Declined; Morgan Stanley Position in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Increased as Valuation Rose

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10M, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.26M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 96,217 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 795,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 5.24M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272.90 million, up from 4.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $56.28. About 74,284 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 05/04/2018 – Terminix Releases Top 25 Termite Cities List; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 31/05/2018 – Terminix Introduces New Fast-Acting Mosquito Service; 22/03/2018 Terminix to Host National Hiring Day Event on March 24; 30/03/2018 – Terminix Closes Its Transaction with Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Global: Spin-off Continues to Be on Track to Be Completed in 3Q; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Steve Hochhauser Will Serve as Interim Pres of Amer Home Shield; 01/05/2018 – SERVICEMASTER 1Q REV. $675M, EST. $664.2M; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 01/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Global Raises FY18 Adj Ebitda View to $695M-$710M

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 228,700 shares to 563,000 shares, valued at $52.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09B and $375.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aphria Inc by 3.24 million shares to 1.71 million shares, valued at $11.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 309,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 804,600 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GNR).

