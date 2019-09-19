Jet Capital Investors LP Has Lowered Position in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Stock Value Rose; United Parcel Svc (UPS) Stake Has Increased by Keystone Financial Planning Inc

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $80.12. About 2.22M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 30/04/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO JOHN LEGERE SPEAKING ON BLOOMBERG TELEVISION; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint; 02/05/2018 – SPRINT: NEW ROAMING AGREEMENT WITH T-MOBILE FOR CUSTOMERS; 04/05/2018 – The Houston Outlaws Sign T-Mobile as Official Sponsor for Overwatch League Esports Team; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 10/04/2018 – CNET: T-Mobile and Sprint restart merger talks … again; 25/05/2018 – T-Mobile in August hired a lobbying firm tied to former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski; 10/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: T-Mobile in new talks to acquire Sprint: source via @GregRoumeliotis; 14/05/2018 – T-Mobile USA, Inc. Announces Consent Solicitations with Respect to Certain Series of Notes; 08/05/2018 – T-MOBILE AND SPRINT LEADERS MEET WITH FCC CHAIRMAN AJIT PAI

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Svc (UPS) by 10.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 4,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 49,171 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.08 million, up from 44,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Svc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $121.04. About 4.06M shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 24/05/2018 – UPS Launches New Technology To Optimize Field Inventory For Critical Medical Devices; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups International Investment Bank To ‘BBB+’; Otlk Stable; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE – UPS INITIALLY COMMITTED TO BUY 50 N-GENS DESIGNED & DEVELOPED WITH INPUT FROM UPS’S AUTOMOTIVE ENGINEERING TEAM & DEPLOYED AS TEST FLEET; 19/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA-‘ On Jefferson Cnty FireProtDist #1, WA B; 02/05/2018 – UPS is in talks with at least one U.S. trucking firm to launch an in-home delivery service for large, heavy goods such as couches and treadmills; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rocket Software To ‘B+’ On Better Metrics; Otlk Stbl; 31/05/2018 – WORKHORSE GROUP INC – UPS IS ENTITLED TO REDUCE OR CANCEL ORDER IN ITS SOLE DISCRETION BASED ON RESULT OF TEST FLEET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hendershot Invests stated it has 111,598 shares. Greenleaf reported 0.01% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Atlantic Union Financial Bank owns 30,636 shares. Tortoise Management Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 26 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.52% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 4,516 shares. Essex Fincl Service stated it has 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv has invested 0.29% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Patten Gp Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 3,612 shares. Vulcan Value Partners Limited Company, Alabama-based fund reported 4.15M shares. Graybill Bartz Associates Limited has 0.97% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 13,665 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 189,686 shares. First Personal Fincl reported 2,613 shares stake. Moreover, National Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.08% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 865,290 shares. First Mercantile Commerce invested in 0.1% or 9,313 shares.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92 million and $204.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 7,319 shares to 52,374 shares, valued at $6.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,571 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,668 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91M for 20.23 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Fincl Ma holds 10,662 shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Chesley Taft Associates Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.16% or 28,285 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Com holds 157,114 shares. Twin Tree Management LP holds 2,002 shares. Putnam Fl Inv Mgmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 5,253 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated holds 2.79 million shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Guardian Capital LP holds 0.01% or 4,117 shares in its portfolio. Channing Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 102,692 shares. State Street Corporation owns 7.62 million shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa, France-based fund reported 70,777 shares. Moreover, Laurion Mgmt Lp has 0.04% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 48,411 shares. Agf Incorporated reported 1.35% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Millennium Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).