Jet Capital Investors LP Has Lowered Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holding as Share Price Declined; As Laboratory Of America (LH) Share Value Rose, Bridges Investment Management Lifted by $445,512 Its Stake

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.50% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.41M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $11.89. About 272,166 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M

Bridges Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Of America (LH) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridges Investment Management Inc bought 2,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,871 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.05 million, up from 3,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $173.24. About 441,382 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 6.65% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.08% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – 2018 ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE OF $11.30 TO $11.70, UNCHANGED FROM PRIOR GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings expected to post earnings of $2.63 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/03/2018 LabCorp Partners with Cheeriodicals through Community Service Campaign to Florida Hospital Memorial Medical Center and Halifax; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP – EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018, COMPANY ADOPTED FASB-ISSUED CONVERGED STANDARD ON REVENUE RECOGNITION (ASC 606); 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q EPS $1.67; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP 1Q NET REV. $2.85B, EST. $2.78B; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Adj EPS $2.78; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP – CO, AETNA EXTENDED, EXPANDED EXISTING AGREEMENT, MAKING CO PREFERRED NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR SUBSTANTIALLY ALL AETNA MEMBERS FROM JAN 1, 2019; 20/03/2018 – INTERPACE DIAGNOSTICS – UNDER NEW AGREEMENT, PHYSICIANS WILL BE ABLE TO ORDER BOTH THYROID BIOPSY ANALYSIS AND MOLECULAR TESTING FROM INTERPACE; 03/05/2018 – LabCorp to Webcast Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 1.62M shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $31.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 154,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 332,814 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

Bridges Investment Management Inc, which manages about $695.30 million and $2.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc Com (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 7,536 shares to 107,903 shares, valued at $6.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc by 13,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,401 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

