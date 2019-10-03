Jet Capital Investors LP Has Lifted Celgene (CELG) Holding by $21.04 Million; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stock Declined, Granite Point Capital Management LP Has Increased by $1.01 Million Its Holding

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Celgene Corp (CELG) by 68.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 228,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% . The hedge fund held 563,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.04M, up from 334,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Celgene Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $97.62. About 4.38M shares traded or 23.81% up from the average. Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG) has risen 3.32% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CELG News: 04/05/2018 – STAT Plus: A strong Celgene earnings report gives investors reasons to start trusting again; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporation (CELG); 16/04/2018 – IN CHECKMATE -141, OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) DEMONSTRATED SUSTAINED OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) ADVANTAGE OVER STANDARD OF CARE IN PATIENTS WITH RECURRENT OR METASTATIC SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF THE HEAD AND…; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 15/05/2018 – HHS Secretary Azar pitches naming and shaming tactics on drug price campaign, singling out Celgene’s Revlimid; 27/03/2018 – U.S; 22/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Celgene Corporatio; 24/04/2018 – Sofinnova leads $32.4 million round for Italy’s EryDel; Celgene expands collaboration with Zymeworks $CELG $ZYME; 17/05/2018 – Eisai Announces Data at ASCO 2018 Annual Meeting Showcasing LENVIMA® (lenvatinib) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Combination Therapy Under Strategic Oncology Collaboration with Merck; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC EXPANDS RELATIONSHIP WITH MERCK, ANNOUNCES CLINICAL COLLABORATION TO EVALUATE COMBINATION OF IMMUNOPULSE IL-12 AND KEYTRUDA FOR TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,000 shares as the company's stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 15,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $431.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $165.77. About 11.49 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News; 18/03/2018 – Alibaba: Investment Will Bring Total Investment in Lazada to $4 Billion; 12/03/2018 – IKang Announces Receipt of Acquisition Proposal From Yunfeng Cap and Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Revenue From Core Commerce Rose 62% to $8.18B; 06/04/2018 – SoftBank borrows $8 billion using its Alibaba stake – Bbg; 16/04/2018 – XIAN INTL MEDICAL SIGNS COOPERATION FRAMEWORK PACT WITH ALIBABA; 26/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE GROUP – lK HEALTHCARE INVESTMENT LIMITED WILL ACQUIRE CO FOR CASH CONSIDERATION OF $41.20 PER CLASS A SHARE OR CLASS C SHARE OF CO; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – INVESTMENTS RESULTED IN A NET LOSS FOR ANT FINANCIAL IN QUARTER; 02/04/2018 – Hungry tech giant Alibaba Group Holding swallows up China's biggest food delivery app; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.55 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 0.76 in 2019Q1.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sea Ltd by 113,000 shares to 117,000 shares, valued at $3.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 444,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,700 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.