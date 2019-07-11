Jet Capital Investors LP Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $3.38 Million; Shares Rose; Robeco Institutional Asset Management Has Cut Position in Dollar Gen New (DG) by $9.47 Million as Stock Value Declined

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 199.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $143.54. About 8.38 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 28/03/2018 – Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, TT Games, The LEGO Group, Disney and Pixar Announce LEGO® The lncredibles; 07/03/2018 – There’s not only a lot of action in the Disney-Marvel blockbuster Black Panther, there are important wealth lessons, too; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY COMBINES PARKS-RESORTS, CONSUMER PRODUCTS OPS; 14/03/2018 – Disney Names Bob Chapek Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products Segment; 26/04/2018 – DISNEY SAYS NEW `AVENGERS’ OPENS WITH $39M INTERNATIONALLY; 14/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Announces Strategic Reorganization; 29/05/2018 – Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 24/04/2018 – Saudi Arabia is aiming to launch its own rival to Disney parks, officials say

Robeco Institutional Asset Management decreased its stake in Dollar Gen Corp New (DG) by 37.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management sold 79,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 131,623 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.70 million, down from 211,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management who had been investing in Dollar Gen Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 1.63M shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 25.95% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.52% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Increases Shr Repurchase Program Authorization by $1B; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General same-store sales miss estimates; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – PROVISIONAL BENEFIT OF $311 MLN, OR $1.15 PER DILUTED SHARE, FOR REMEASUREMENT OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS AND LIABILITIES IN QTR; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL PLANS TO ADD MORE DIGITAL TOOLS, SERVICES; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Raises Dividend to 29c

Robeco Institutional Asset Management, which manages about $27.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 709,780 shares to 3.83M shares, valued at $318.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 86,342 shares in the quarter, for a total of 391,565 shares, and has risen its stake in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT).

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $1.57 EPS, up 3.29% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.52 per share. DG’s profit will be $409.57 million for 22.44 P/E if the $1.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.08% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles owns 200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Hilton Mngmt Lc accumulated 0% or 150 shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsrs Llc has invested 0.05% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cwm Limited Co holds 39 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Federated Pa has 23,192 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Amica Retiree Trust holds 5,817 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Lateef Invest Mgmt LP has invested 0.14% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Adams Diversified Equity Fund holds 1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 152,437 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Usa) Corp invested 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Qs Invsts Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 4,229 shares. Comerica Financial Bank owns 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 61,386 shares. Mufg Americas Holdings has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 1832 Asset Mgmt LP owns 4,712 shares. Bb&T reported 27,236 shares. Fenimore Asset Management, a New York-based fund reported 360,676 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45M shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $25.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 740,395 shares, and cut its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $232,388 activity. 42 shares valued at $4,737 were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N on Tuesday, January 15.