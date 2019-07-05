Jet Capital Investors LP Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $3.38 Million as Shares Rose; Smart Portfolios Has Lifted Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $391,017

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 199.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 45,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $254.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $141.76. About 1.81M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney reorganizes businesses, creates direct-to-consumer unit; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS NO MEDIA PLURALITY CONCERNS, VERY DIFFERENT REGULATORY PROPOSITION THAN FOX; 05/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MET WITH WARNER BROS., DISNEY, & MAGIC LEAP; 17/04/2018 – Reimagine Well: Adapting Disney Theme Parks “Architecture of Reassurance” into an “Architecture of Healing”; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 03/04/2018 – Disney Offers to Buy Sky News (Video); 30/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Sets Record Wit $641 Million Weekend Debut; 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B

Smart Portfolios Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 529.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smart Portfolios Llc bought 3,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $465,000, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smart Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $122.93. About 702,881 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EXPECT AVERAGE ETHYLENE CASH COSTS IN 2018-2022 TO BE LOWER THAN 2013-2017 – PRESENTATION; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 21/05/2018 – Glencore Close to Buying Chevron’s Southern Africa Assets for $1 Bln -Bloomberg; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 07/03/2018 – Anonymous: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N , EXXON MOBIL XOM.N ASK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOR HARDSHIP WAIVERS FROM U.S. BIOFUELS LAW; 07/03/2018 – Chevron Would Have Significant Permian Investments With $30 Oil; 25/05/2018 – Subtropical storm Alberto’s landfall expected early next week

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares to 740,395 shares, valued at $30.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS) by 2.45M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.42M shares, and cut its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Broad Run Inv Mgmt Limited Company has 222,009 shares. Sonata Cap owns 2,620 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Mitchell Cap Management invested 0.52% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Culbertson A N Inc holds 25,028 shares. Argent Ltd invested in 0.03% or 6,976 shares. Van Strum Towne invested in 47,665 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,467 shares. The Oklahoma-based Pinnacle Holding Lc has invested 0% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Brown Advisory accumulated 1.11 million shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance invested in 8,646 shares. Janney Capital Mgmt Ltd has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 100 were reported by Arcadia Inv Corp Mi. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio has invested 0.7% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Bristol John W & has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Massachusetts-based Marble Harbor Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $457,888 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737 on Tuesday, January 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Ltd Partnership has 142,063 shares for 1.53% of their portfolio. Westwood Management Il holds 3,800 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Comml Bank reported 63,293 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership holds 83,532 shares or 0.44% of its portfolio. Captrust Fincl Advisors, a North Carolina-based fund reported 62,011 shares. 208,135 are owned by Fiduciary Tru. Essex Fincl Serv holds 0.99% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 26,720 shares. Merriman Wealth Management Ltd reported 4,296 shares stake. Bender Robert And Associates has 1,795 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 228,813 shares. 2,409 were accumulated by Vista Partners. Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has 0.1% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Stillwater Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.14% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 2,834 shares. International Ca holds 0.92% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 31,041 shares. Villere St Denis J Communications owns 90,464 shares or 0.73% of their US portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. $532,950 worth of stock was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM on Tuesday, January 15.