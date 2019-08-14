Jet Capital Investors LP Has Increased Its Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) Position; Riverpark Advisors Decreased By $1.66 Million Its Equinix (EQIX) Position

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 32.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 3,657 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 11.58%. The Riverpark Advisors Llc holds 7,616 shares with $3.45M value, down from 11,273 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $45.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $8.5 during the last trading session, reaching $539.88. About 388,274 shares traded or 5.30% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Jet Capital Investors LP increased Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS) stake by 1860.78% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jet Capital Investors LP acquired 284,700 shares as Disney Walt Co (Call) (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Jet Capital Investors LP holds 300,000 shares with $33.31 million value, up from 15,300 last quarter. Disney Walt Co (Call) now has $239.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 10.62 million shares traded or 18.80% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 14/03/2018 – Disney To Restructure Into Four Business Segments With Immediate Effect — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – Comcast readies all-cash gate crash of Disney-Fox deal; 29/03/2018 – HuffPost Canada: Disney, Pixar To Release A Short About A Li’l Dumpling, And It Sounds Darling; 08/03/2018 – Disney shareholders vote against executive compensation; 18/04/2018 – Fox Reveals That Comcast Made Higher Bid Before Deal With Disney; 29/05/2018 – ABC cancels TV’s ‘Roseanne’ hours after star’s racist ‘ape’ tweet; 29/05/2018 – DISNEY SAID PREPARED TO OFFER SIGNIFICANT CASH IF NEEDED: CNBC; 06/05/2018 – The Week Ahead: Nafta Talks Resume, and Disney Will Face Questions on Its Fox Plans

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Fdx Advisors Inc owns 763 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership holds 31,306 shares. Cumberland Prtn Limited holds 1,600 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 802,041 were accumulated by Natl Bank Of America De. Virginia-based Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Management has invested 1.27% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 1.57% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Lincluden Management Ltd reported 6,695 shares stake. Mai Capital Management stated it has 850 shares. State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 112,800 shares. 995 are owned by Two Sigma Securities Lc. Fagan Assocs, a New York-based fund reported 6,060 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.02% or 7,141 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives holds 368 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

