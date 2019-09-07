Jet Capital Investors LP Has Decreased Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Stake by $7.98 Million; Share Value Declined; Southeastern Asset Management Position in Viasat (VSAT) Has Trimmed by $100.89 Million as Share Value Declined

Southeastern Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 39.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc sold 1.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.83 million, down from 3.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $79.32. About 220,884 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 24/05/2018 – VIASAT INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR LOSS $0.05; 15/05/2018 – SAS introduces high-speed Wi-Fi on flights to keep up with competitors; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Viasat Affirms Commitments to Bring its Powerful ViaSat-3 Satellite to Europe; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – “BELIEVES THERE IS SIGNIFICANT INTEREST IN VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FROM PROSPECTIVE REGIONAL PARTNERS”; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA TO BUY VIASAT’S GEO SATCOM ANTENNA PRODUCT LINE; 27/03/2018 – VIASAT INC VSAT.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $46; 12/03/2018 – CPI ANTENNA SYSTEMS DIVISION TO BUY VIASAT’S LARGE-DIAMETER GEO; 17/05/2018 – ViaSat Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 190,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 127,925 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 317,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $797.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.97% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $33.65. About 909,350 shares traded or 610.49% up from the average. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 14/05/2018 – Magnetar Reports 4.97% Stake in Stewart Information Services; 19/03/2018 – Fuel Fix: Stewart Information to be acquired in $1.2 billion deal; 26/03/2018 – Stewart Information needed nomination push to motivate board, source says [17:38 BST26 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – FNF INTENDS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $135 MLN IN OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGIES AS PART OF DEAL; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ

Analysts await Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.12 EPS, up 70.00% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.4 per share. After $-0.19 actual EPS reported by Viasat, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.19% or 14,200 shares. Northern Tru, Illinois-based fund reported 858,481 shares. Voloridge Investment Limited Liability stated it has 0.04% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Piedmont Inv Advsrs Incorporated owns 3,196 shares. Metropolitan Life owns 51,384 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Americas owns 49,644 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 1.47% or 84,984 shares. Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.04% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 30,000 were accumulated by Firsthand Mngmt. Price T Rowe Md holds 0% or 16,759 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech (Trc) accumulated 389 shares or 0% of the stock. Castleark Management Ltd Liability invested 0.37% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Envestnet Asset Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 31,151 shares. Vanguard Group Inc reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Martingale Asset LP reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Bailard holds 0.02% or 8,100 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc, New York-based fund reported 3.47 million shares. Yakira reported 196,573 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 8,582 shares. Boston Ptnrs accumulated 73,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Barclays Public Limited Company accumulated 32,740 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 450 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 27,208 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citigroup Inc invested 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability reported 276,894 shares.

