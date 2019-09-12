Jet Capital Investors LP Has Cut Its Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Valuation Rose; Bender Robert & Associates Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Stake

Bender Robert & Associates increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 1395.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bender Robert & Associates bought 30,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 32,190 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 2,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bender Robert & Associates who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 16/03/2018 – After pay vote, Disney investors question lger’s rich deal; 11/03/2018 – DISNEY SAYS ‘WRINKLE IN TIME’ GLOBAL CUME TO SUNDAY $39.6M; 15/03/2018 – Sky agrees to share information relevant to Fox-Disney deal; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 14/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Walt Disney Co. announces reorganization, names parks chief to take over consumer products, names Kevin; 09/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast instead of starting a bidding war; 24/05/2018 – Netflix surpassed Disney in market value Thursday; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY `MARY POPPINS’ REBOOT STARS MERYL STREEP, DICK VAN DYKE

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 41.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 137,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 194,934 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.45 million, down from 332,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.13B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $79.74. About 1.89M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 25/05/2018 – Calling All Young Visionaries! T-Mobile Changemaker Challenge Ends Soon; 04/05/2018 – T-Mobile adds to record M&A spree; 15/04/2018 – Wireless Nerd: Sprint-T-Mobile merger talks back on, control key; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM SAYS ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO GROW FROM 1.00 EUROS IN 2018 TO AROUND 1.2 EUROS IN 2021; 23/04/2018 – T-Mobile USA CDS Widens 30 Bps; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile’s Subscriber Rolls Jump as It Pursues Sprint Clearance; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile 1Q Total Net Adds 1.43M; 07/03/2018 – T-MOBILE CFO BRAXTON CARTER ENDS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 07/05/2018 – Fitch: T-Mobile/Sprint Merger Could Hurt Revenues for U.S. Cell Tower CMBS; 30/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile slide after megamerger announcement

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $507.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 228,700 shares to 563,000 shares, valued at $52.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.99 earnings per share, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $845.91 million for 20.14 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual earnings per share reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.26% negative EPS growth.

Bender Robert & Associates, which manages about $142.65 million and $210.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 948 shares to 26,717 shares, valued at $9.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

