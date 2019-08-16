Jet Capital Investors LP Has Cut Its Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Position by $1.36 Million as Share Value Declined; As Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS) Market Valuation Declined, Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management LP Cut Position

Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 79.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp sold 176,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 46,627 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $513,000, down from 223,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trafelet Brokaw Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $517.56 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 54,951 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 3c; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63M, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $709.56 million market cap company. It closed at $9.43 lastly. It is down 30.84% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14; 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 06/04/2018 Liberty TripAdvisor Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 166,169 shares to 480,800 shares, valued at $28.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 30,492 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 08, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Fell Through 52-Week Lows Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call – Benzinga” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

More notable recent Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Enterprise Products Partners, London co. begin building ethylene export terminal near Houston – Houston Business Journal” on May 29, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 – PRNewswire” published on May 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Navigator Holdings Ltd. Announces Date for the Release of Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Houston midstream co. eyes Midwestern pipeline expansion – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: July 09, 2018.