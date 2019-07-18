Jet Capital Investors LP Has Boosted T Mobile Us (TMUS) Position; Shorts at F5 Networks (FFIV) Lowered By 4.59%

Jet Capital Investors LP increased T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) stake by 86.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jet Capital Investors LP acquired 154,414 shares as T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS)’s stock rose 8.05%. The Jet Capital Investors LP holds 332,814 shares with $23.00 million value, up from 178,400 last quarter. T Mobile Us Inc now has $66.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $77.88. About 4.55 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 32.18% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week – sources (Reut; 27/04/2018 – CNBC: Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billion merger that values Sprint near its market value; 04/05/2018 – Sprint and T-Mobile merger awaits regulatory approval; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Sprint in new talks to merge with T-Mobile; 01/05/2018 – Trump Once Called T-Mobile `Terrible’ and Now CEO Comes Calling; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile’s John Legere might be the key to a successful Sprint merger: @JimCramer; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC – EXPECT SALE OF UPC AUSTRIA FOR EUR 1.9 BLN TO T-MOBILE AUSTRIA TO CLOSE IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 23/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE COMMITTEE TO HOLD HEARING ON SPRINT T-MOBILE MERGER ON JUNE 27 — STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate T-Mobile’s IDR ‘BB+(EXP)’; 09/05/2018 – Sprint/T-Mobile: Senate Judiciary eyes June hearing – source [20:46 BST09 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) had a decrease of 4.59% in short interest. FFIV’s SI was 4.79M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.59% from 5.02 million shares previously. With 527,200 avg volume, 9 days are for F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV)’s short sellers to cover FFIV’s short positions. The SI to F5 Networks Inc’s float is 8.07%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $145.57. About 472,026 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has declined 17.15% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.58% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 21/05/2018 – F5 NAMES FRANCIS J. PELZER AS CFO; 14/05/2018 – Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. Exits Position in F5 Networks; 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks: Pelzer to Succeed Andrew Reinland on May 21; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Names Francis J. Pelzer as Financial Chief; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q EPS $1.77; 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 16/05/2018 – F5 Networks Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

More notable recent T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Wall Street Has Given Up on These 3 Stocks, and That’s a Huge Mistake – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Down Double Digits After Q2 2019, Is Ericsson a Good Bet For 5G Investors? – Motley Fool” published on July 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “T-Mobile and Sprint Might Clear Major Merger Hurdle, Still Face Another – Motley Fool” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: Living On Borrowed Phones – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Can T-Mobile and Sprint Meet the Justice Department’s Demands? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diamond Hill Capital Mgmt, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Corvex Mngmt Lp owns 1.78M shares. 66,240 were reported by Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd. Highbridge Cap Mgmt Ltd has 0.46% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Piedmont Advsrs holds 14,746 shares. James Invest Rech owns 9,405 shares. 144,933 were reported by Fincl Advisers Ltd Co. Moreover, Bb&T Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Stone Ridge Asset, New York-based fund reported 12,399 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0% or 123,774 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) reported 30 shares. Victory Capital has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Moreover, Private Advisor Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 8,943 shares. Manikay Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 662,650 shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 39,560 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Among 2 analysts covering T-Mobile US (NYSE:TMUS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. T-Mobile US had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Guggenheim maintained the shares of TMUS in report on Friday, March 22 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold F5 Networks, Inc. shares while 159 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 56.78 million shares or 6.30% less from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.37% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Fdx Advsr Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 1,449 shares. Td Asset has invested 0.02% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.04% or 2,599 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc owns 7,109 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Guardian Life Ins Com Of America has 0% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.04% or 99,004 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 3,020 shares. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.06% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Moreover, Meritage has 0.4% invested in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) for 25,153 shares. Department Mb Bancshares N A invested in 0.04% or 1,937 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The accumulated 57,912 shares. Group has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV). Chevy Chase Holdings, a Maryland-based fund reported 48,379 shares. Principal Finance Group has invested 0.01% in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Among 7 analysts covering F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. F5 Networks had 17 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 12, the company rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan. The stock of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by DA Davidson. RBC Capital Markets maintained F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Tuesday, March 12. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $166 target. The firm has “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, March 12. PiperJaffray upgraded F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) rating on Friday, March 29. PiperJaffray has “Neutral” rating and $163 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Monday, April 1.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $8.69 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 17.67 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 14 selling transactions for $3.53 million activity. Locoh-Donou Francois also sold $643,757 worth of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) shares. Another trade for 379 shares valued at $60,452 was made by WHALEN CHAD MICHAEL on Friday, February 1. Shares for $450,080 were sold by Rogers Scot Frazier on Friday, February 1. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider FOUNTAIN THOMAS DEAN sold $110,450. MCMILLAN STEPHEN had sold 1,971 shares worth $316,909. 1,136 shares were sold by Kearny Ryan C., worth $182,707. On Friday, February 1 the insider WHITE ANA MARIA sold $367,337.