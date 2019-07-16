Jet Capital Investors LP Has Boosted Its Position in Pg&E (PCG) by $27.57 Million as Stock Price Rose; Simon Ppty Group New Com (SPG) Stock Declined While Pggm Investments Raised Its Stake

Pggm Investments increased its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (SPG) by 0.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pggm Investments bought 16,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3.76M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $685.62 million, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pggm Investments who had been investing in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $162.02. About 929,047 shares traded. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has risen 12.01% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.58% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Simon Property Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPG); 27/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Lp CDS Widens 6 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/05/2018 – Simon To Open Seven UNTUCKit Stores At Key U.S. Locations In 2018; 18/05/2018 – Simon Announces New Customer Service Initiatives To Elevate The Shopper Experience; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS SIMON PROPERTY GROUP; OUTLOOK IS STABLE; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Sees FY EPS $7.33-EPS $7.43; 21/05/2018 – Simon to Install Ultra-Fast Electric Vehicle Chargers at more than 30 Shopping Centers; 30/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS AT MILKEN CONFERENCE; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 27/04/2018 – Simon Property Group Bumps Up Guidance — Earnings Review

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1266.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 1.62M shares as the company’s stock rose 18.74% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.75M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.15M, up from 128,086 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $18.13. About 7.55 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.22% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E’S DIABLO CANYON 2 NUKE REACTOR RAISED TO 7% FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 14/03/2018 – InsideSources: California Utility Company PG&E Faces Potentially Deadly Wildfire Liability; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BAA2 ISSUER RATING TO MARIN CLEAN ENERGY (CA) (MCE) ; STABLE OUTLOOK; 03/04/2018 – PG&E Proposes Reforms to Support the State’s Clean Energy Future; 03/05/2018 – PG&E POSITIONING TO INVEST IN CALIF. ELECTRIC CAR ADOPTION; 08/03/2018 – PG&E WILL SERVE HALF OF CUSTOMERS IN SERVICE AREA IN FUTURE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Incline Glob has 1.64% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Group One Trading Limited Partnership reported 1.18M shares stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 17,255 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Limited Company owns 225 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 410,282 shares. Tpg Gru Hldg (Sbs) Advisors reported 1.59 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 0.01% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 2,008 shares. Caspian LP holds 64.21% or 3.06 million shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.19% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Lenox Wealth Incorporated holds 0% or 55 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 138,533 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0.02% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 195,347 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Voya Management Lc has 101,998 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Incorporated has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 190,027 shares to 127,925 shares, valued at $5.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 470,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Fed Nation Mor 8.25 Srs S Prf (FNMAS).

Pggm Investments, which manages about $19.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (NYSE:ORI) by 313,863 shares to 155,145 shares, valued at $3.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc Com by 143,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.85 million shares, and cut its stake in Avalonbay Cmntys Inc Com (NYSE:AVB).