Jet Capital Investors LP Decreased Its Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Position by $1.39 Million; Share Price Declined; Ledyard National Bank Lifted Its Southwest Gas Holdings (SWX) Position

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 19.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 115,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 492,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, down from 608,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $711.80M market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $9.43. About 106,728 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 08/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Presenting at Conference May 14

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (SWX) by 13.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 6,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.95% . The institutional investor held 52,121 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.67M, up from 45,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Southwest Gas Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $90.78. About 76,483 shares traded. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) has risen 16.22% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.22% the S&P500. Some Historical SWX News: 25/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/25/2018 07:01 PM; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q EPS $1.63; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 04/05/2018 03:50 PM; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Southwest Gas Corp’s $300MM Notes ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – Southwest Gas 1Q Net $79.1M; 01/05/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Announces Conference Call; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/08/2018 11:31 AM; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST GAS SEES FY CAPEX $670M; 28/03/2018 – Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. Analyst Day: Wednesday, April 4, 2018, 12:00 noon – 3:30 p.m. Eastern; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southwest Gas – 03/29/2018 11:09 AM

Ledyard National Bank, which manages about $747.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 7,641 shares to 384,334 shares, valued at $16.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11,774 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,308 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Midcap Etf (IJH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold SWX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 44.24 million shares or 2.36% more from 43.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Mgmt accumulated 34,200 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Cim Invest Mangement has 5,031 shares. Td Asset, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 38,917 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can reported 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Signaturefd Lc holds 0% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) or 11 shares. Legal And General Grp Plc accumulated 285,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Indiana-based 1St Source National Bank & Trust has invested 0.03% in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX). Swiss State Bank invested in 98,800 shares. Benjamin F Edwards Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 22 shares. Affinity Advisors Ltd Liability Company reported 6,202 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 9,409 shares. Tompkins reported 139 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 34,117 shares. Raymond James Services Advsrs reported 13,395 shares stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) for 9,200 shares.

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $507.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 68,461 shares to 2.65 million shares, valued at $15.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.