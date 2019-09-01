Jet Capital Investors LP Cut Position in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) as Stock Declined; Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Shares Rose While Maltese Capital Management Increased by $782,300 Its Stake

Maltese Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI) by 13.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maltese Capital Management Llc bought 31,292 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 271,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.83M, up from 239,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maltese Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $445.38 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $25.22. About 34,601 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) by 13.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.90% . The hedge fund held 608,176 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 705,163 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $633.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $8.74. About 457,446 shares traded or 17.07% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has declined 30.84% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.84% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55B and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 154,414 shares to 332,814 shares, valued at $23.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 121,914 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Market Is Paying Us To Take TripAdvisor’s Hotel Business – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Cray Inc. (CRAY) ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA) CEO Gregory Maffei on Q2 2019 – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Commit To Purchase Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings At $10, Earn 109.5% Annualized Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). 210,922 were reported by Northern Trust. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 10,000 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc reported 9,120 shares. The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Rhumbline Advisers has 0% invested in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 52,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & has 137,016 shares. 829,856 were accumulated by Paradice Investment Ltd Company. Qs Investors Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 141 shares. Charles Schwab Invest invested 0% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Credit Suisse Ag holds 14,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 53,843 shares. Oppenheimer & Close Ltd Liability reported 226,236 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 45,336 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces First Ever Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend and Date of Annual Meeting of Stockholders – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Marty Caywood Appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Appointment of New Director – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 29, 2019.