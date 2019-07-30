Jet Capital Investors LP Cut Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) Holding; Profile of 1 Analysts Covering Packaging of America (PKG)

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, June 24 report. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. The stock of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. See Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) latest ratings:

15/07/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Underweight New Target: $89.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $106 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Hold Maintain

15/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy New Target: $109.0000 Initiates Coverage On

26/04/2019 Broker: Stephens Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $100.0000 Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

23/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA) stake by 13.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 96,987 shares as Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In (LTRPA)’s stock declined 24.50%. The Jet Capital Investors LP holds 608,176 shares with $8.63M value, down from 705,163 last quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Hldgs In now has $875.97M valuation. The stock decreased 2.51% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 322,006 shares traded. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 2.37% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.06% the S&P500.

More notable recent Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc (LTRPA) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Market Is Paying Us To Take TripAdvisor’s Hotel Business – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Five Point Holdings, LLC (FPH) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold Packaging Corporation of America shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baystate Wealth Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 705 shares. Optimum Investment Advsr has 0.07% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bridgeway Mgmt Inc owns 40,300 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 9,764 shares. Advisory Net Llc accumulated 0.03% or 3,823 shares. Norman Fields Gottscho Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 32,505 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 176,187 shares. Essex Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 3,893 shares. Scotia has 5,758 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 255 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 28,403 shares. 90,620 were accumulated by Grimes And Co. State Bank Of America Corp De has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 2.72 million shares. Cibc Markets holds 0% or 5,842 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) CEO Mark Kowlzan on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.