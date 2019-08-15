Jet Capital Investors LP Cut Its Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Stake by $7.98 Million; Market Value Declined; Bbr Partners Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) Upped as Share Price Declined

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 6.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 8,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 141,596 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.44M, up from 133,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $285.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $67.38. About 3.18 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS POLYPROPYLENE PRODUCTION EXPANSION; 15/04/2018 – Papua New Guinea LNG project resumes exports – data; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 25/04/2018 – EXXON MOBIL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO WOODS: ‘l HAVE EVERY INTENTION OF MEETING THOSE TARGETS’; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN

Jet Capital Investors LP decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP sold 190,027 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The hedge fund held 127,925 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46 million, down from 317,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.37M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $35.23. About 11,367 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Fidelity National Financial’s Ratings (Baa3 senior) Following Agreement To Acquire Stewart Information Services; Outlook Remains Positive; 19/03/2018 – FNF HAS BEEN NEGOTIATING STEWART DEAL FOR 3-4 MONTHS: CALL; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – FITCH REVISES STEWART INFO SVCES’S RTG WATCH TO POSITIVE ON ACQ; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 19/03/2018 – STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES SAYS STEWART WILL BE OBLIGATED TO PAY TERMINATION FEE OF $33 MLN TO FNF IF MERGER TERMINATED DUE TO STEWART’S BOARD; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial to Buy Stewart Information Services for $1.19 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 23/03/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors in Stewart Information Services Corporation of an Investigation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Fidelity National Financial, Inc

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Why $70 Looks Like a Floor for Exxon Stock – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Exxon Mobil: Get Away From This Yield – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Exxon Mobil Stock Is Ready to Start Pumping Again – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Exxon Mobil: Surviving The Downturn – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (NYSE:RTN) by 5,900 shares to 6,354 shares, valued at $1.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 403,434 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.89M shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

