Jet Capital Investors LP Continues to Hold Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Donaldson Capital Management Stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) Has Increased as Stock Rose

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 199.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 30,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 45,792 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08 million, up from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $138.52. About 8.50 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney and is now biggest pure media company in the world by market value; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 29/05/2018 – ‘Roseanne’ abruptly canceled after star’s racist tweet sparks furor; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 14/03/2018 – DISNEY CONSOLIDATES COMPANY’S DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Renews Animated Series ‘Big City Greens’ Ahead of Premiere; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 23/03/2018 – Books: Bringing Disney’s European Adventures to American Readers; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to ‘Roar For Change’

Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 14,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 345,829 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.47M, up from 330,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 829,532 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/05/2018 – Karolinska lnstitutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture; 14/05/2018 – Mercer and Marsh Los Angeles Office Moves to US Bank Tower; 16/04/2018 – MARSH – CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN; 19/04/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – FINAL SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND OF 4.0 SEN PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – MMC CORPORATION BHD – MELATI PERTIWI SDN TO TERMINATE THE PROPOSED DISPOSAL OF 100% INTEREST IN CO’S UNIT MMC OIL & GAS ENGINEERING SDN; 26/04/2018 – Marsh & McLennan 1Q Rev $4B; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 27/04/2018 – Dave Levy Joins Mercer’s Sunrise, Florida Office as Principal, Client Management; 06/03/2018 – OLIVER WYMAN – TWENTY-ONE 8WORKS EMPLOYEES BASED IN UK & SILICON VALLEY, TO BE PART OF CO’S ORGANIZATIONAL EFFECTIVENESS PRACTICE; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17

Jet Capital Investors L P, which manages about $1.55 billion and $489.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 489,137 shares to 740,395 shares, valued at $30.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Siga Technologies Inc (SIGA) by 470,630 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.58M shares, and cut its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Next Decade – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Disney: Time To Take The Profit – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Glu Mobile Stock Plunges, Wedbush Lowers Price Target After Q2 Print – Benzinga” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chem National Bank has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northern reported 0.69% stake. Private Wealth owns 26,835 shares. 25,948 are owned by Martingale Asset Management L P. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited reported 0.01% stake. Davis reported 55,112 shares. Menora Mivtachim owns 767,890 shares for 2.29% of their portfolio. Cohen & Steers reported 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockland Trust Com has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 147,215 shares. King Wealth reported 2,818 shares. Martin Tn invested in 0.48% or 14,246 shares. Ami Asset Mgmt reported 2.45% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Oppenheimer Asset has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Lc holds 982,742 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. 92,254 were accumulated by Kdi Prns Ltd Liability Company. Bancorp Of Mellon reported 3.86 million shares stake. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.3% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Johnson Inv Counsel reported 503,551 shares. Colrain Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Kempen Cap Nv reported 28,738 shares stake. Findlay Park Partners Llp accumulated 1.67M shares. Victory Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bainco Interest Investors has invested 1.81% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Reilly Financial Advisors Lc has 0.23% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 19,017 shares. Opus Cap Grp Lc has 6,405 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,180 shares. Cwm Limited Liability has 1,878 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0.02% or 2,958 shares in its portfolio.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55 million and $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 88,959 shares to 365,961 shares, valued at $43.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 8,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,891 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp Com (NYSE:NOC).

More notable recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan Names New Mercer CEO and MMC Vice Chairman – Business Wire” on January 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Marsh & McLennan and Jardine Lloyd Thompson Agree to Sell JLT’s Aerospace Business to Arthur J. Gallagher – Business Wire” published on March 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Combined power of Experian and Oliver Wyman leads to more seamless compliance with current expected credit loss standards – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Marsh & McLennan Companies Receives Clearance from European Commission to Acquire Jardine Lloyd Thompson – Business Wire” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “DHT Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DHT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 06, 2019.