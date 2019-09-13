Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted Position in Firstenergy (FE) by $11.70 Million as Stock Value Rose; Addison Capital Company Trimmed Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Position as Shares Rose

Addison Capital Company decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs (UAL) by 63.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company sold 4,356 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The institutional investor held 2,476 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $217,000, down from 6,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 2.38 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS CONCLUDES JPMORGAN PRESENTATION; 13/03/2018 – UNITED AIR CFO SAYS UNITED `ACTIVELY’ PURSUING BUYING USED JETS; 17/04/2018 – United Continental Boosts 2018 Profit Guidance; 30/05/2018 – UNITED’S CAPACITY IS NOT LIKE LOW-COST AIRLINE GROWTH: KIRBY; 27/04/2018 – U.S. House approves bill to reauthorize federal aviation agency; 17/04/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS QTRLY PRASM UP 2.7 PCT; QTRLY CASM UP 0.6 PCT; 23/05/2018 – UNITED PLANS EXTERNAL, INTERNAL SEARCH FOR NEW CFO; 23/04/2018 – UAL SAYS MILTON, SIMMONS WONT STAND FOR RELECTION TO BOARD; 05/03/2018 – United Airlines’ executives unveil a plan to replace bonuses; 19/04/2018 – United Airlines Receives “Best-of-the-Best” Award for Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Across All Communities

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Firstenergy Corp (FE) by 37.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 278,605 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.82% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.62 million, up from 740,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Firstenergy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $47.63. About 2.65M shares traded. FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) has risen 25.99% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FE News: 02/04/2018 – Kelt Exploration Roadshow Set By GMP FirstEnergy for Apr. 9; 06/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 07/03/2018 – Federal Register: FirstEnergy Nuclear Operating Company; Beaver Valley Power Station; Unit Nos. 1 and 2; Use of Optimized; 10/05/2018 – Ohio Edison’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 31/03/2018 – FirstEnergy’s Transformation to Fully Regulated Utility Company with Stronger Financials and Customer-Focused Growth Moves; 15/05/2018 – FirstEnergy Plans to Invest Up to $4.8 Billion From 2018-2021; 23/04/2018 – FirstEnergy 1Q Rev $3B; 30/04/2018 – FirstEnergy Solutions Responds to PJM Interconnection Reliability Study:; 10/05/2018 – Penn Power’s 2018 Tree Trimming Program Underway; 31/03/2018 – FIRSTENERGY SOLUTIONS FILES VOLUNTARY PETITION FOR CHAPTER 11

More notable recent FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “JCP&L Joining with Community Agencies to Hold Energy Assistance Days to Help Customers Pay Utility Bills – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “FirstEnergy Named Top Utility for Economic Development by Site Selection Magazine – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) were released by: Gurufocus.com and their article: “Jersey Central Power & Light Installing New Automated Devices to Help Reduce Duration of Power Outages – GuruFocus.com” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FirstEnergy Corp.’s (NYSE:FE) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold FE shares while 145 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 474.43 million shares or 2.81% more from 461.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Paloma Prtnrs has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 18,272 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited reported 8,423 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Liability owns 0.06% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 195,571 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited stated it has 4.11 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jet LP has 8.6% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Blackrock holds 0.1% or 53.58M shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank owns 72,057 shares. Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Quantitative Investment Mgmt Ltd has 132,812 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Asset Strategies invested 1.49% in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE). Pub Sector Pension Invest Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 65,920 shares. Stephens Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 100,547 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 662,079 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt holds 0.4% of its portfolio in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) for 134,500 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 53,524 shares.

More notable recent United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “United Airlines (UAL), Expedia (EXPE) Have Resumed Talks on New Deal, United President Kirby Says – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” on September 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Airline Stock Roundup: LTM’s Q2 Loss Narrows, DAL, UAL & LUV in Focus – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “United (UAL) Down 13.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Can United Airlines (UAL) Retain Beat Streak in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “United Airlines (UAL) Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold UAL shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 239.42 million shares or 3.50% less from 248.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York-based Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.04% in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Shell Asset Mgmt Company reported 3,001 shares. Anchor Bolt Lp holds 298,057 shares or 2.52% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 33,813 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank invested in 115,093 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 0.01% or 20,353 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Group Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Meeder Asset Management has 4,378 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cookson Peirce And Co owns 4,244 shares. Leisure Cap invested in 11,674 shares. Campbell & Investment Adviser Llc has 0.2% invested in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL). Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 2,864 shares. New England Research Management holds 21,748 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Hourglass Ltd Company, a Texas-based fund reported 43,743 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 0% of its portfolio in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) for 26 shares.