Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted Its Stake in T Mobile Us (TMUS) as Market Valuation Rose; Rodgers Brothers Has Boosted Position in Texas Instruments (TXN) by $649,250

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (TMUS) by 86.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 154,414 shares as the company's stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 332,814 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.00M, up from 178,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in T Mobile Us Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 3.49M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500.

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 6,125 shares as the company's stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 16,275 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.42B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $120.72. About 6.88 million shares traded or 38.20% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri holds 2,270 shares. Bamco Inc New York has 566 shares. Barbara Oil, Illinois-based fund reported 10,000 shares. First Bank & Trust Of Mount Dora Trust Inv has 61,256 shares. Becker Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 2,204 shares. First Manhattan reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York holds 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 19,306 shares. 171,530 are owned by Dnb Asset Mgmt As. Diamond Hill Management Incorporated stated it has 1.3% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 132,580 were reported by Gotham Asset Management Lc. Markston International Limited Liability Corp holds 0.25% or 20,424 shares. Moreover, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Ltd Partnership has 1.04% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Guardian Inv Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 10,773 shares. Tru Of Toledo Na Oh has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $922,762 activity. XIE BING sold $922,762 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) on Tuesday, February 12.

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 13,435 shares to 84,070 shares, valued at $2.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,640 shares, and cut its stake in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP).

