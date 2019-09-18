Jet Capital Investors LP Boosted Its Pg&E (PCG) Stake by $15.84 Million; As Arbor Rlty Tr (ABR) Stock Price Declined, Orinda Asset Management Has Lifted Stake by $1.86 Million

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc (ABR) by 160.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 155,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 251,685 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, up from 96,685 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Arbor Rlty Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.93. About 462,141 shares traded. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) has risen 8.78% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical ABR News: 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q EPS 42c; 16/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Prices Public Offering of 5.5M Shrs for Total Expected Gross Proceeds of Approximately $48.7M; 08/03/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – OFFERING EXPECTED TO CLOSE ON MARCH 13, 2018; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Arbor Realty Cre 2017-FL1; 15/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arbor Realty Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABR); 04/05/2018 – ARBOR REALTY TRUST INC – QTRLY REPORTED NET INCOME $0.42 PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE; 04/05/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust 1Q Adjusted FFO 25c/Share; 10/04/2018 – Arbor Realty Trust Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 16 Days; 02/05/2018 – Global X Company Buys New 1.8% Position in Arbor Realty Trust

Jet Capital Investors LP increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 288% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jet Capital Investors LP bought 720,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 970,000 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.23 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jet Capital Investors LP who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 6.92 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 22/05/2018 – Bernie Sanders Headlines Rage For Justice Awards In Honor Of Retiring Nurses Leader RoseAnn DeMoro; PG&E Fire Watchdog Frank Pi; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/24/2018 09:47 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Utility Looks Forward to Carefully Review Cal Fire Reports; 30/03/2018 – PG&E CORP-3 SEPARATE FILINGS REQUESTING TO PASS ALONG ABOUT $325 MLN/ YEAR IN FEDERAL TAX SAVINGS FROM FEDERAL TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT FOR 2018, 2019; 23/04/2018 – Edison, PG&E Seek Mercy From Courts Over Doomsday Fire Payouts; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 25/05/2018 – Cal Fire: In McCourtney Fire, Investigation Finds Evidence That PG&E Allegedly Failed to Remove a Tree From Proximity of a Power Line; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 07/03/2018 – PG&E and California Fire Foundation Unite to Defend Against the Impacts of Climate Change

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.65, from 0.37 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold PCG shares while 84 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 438.18 million shares or 4.10% more from 420.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership owns 5.77 million shares. Newtyn Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 8.67% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 320,000 were reported by Lonestar Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Aviva Public Limited Co has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Bessemer Grp holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 12,822 shares. Brookfield Asset Management holds 0.02% or 205,000 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.38% or 42,667 shares in its portfolio. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc owns 115,969 shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Gradient Investments Limited Liability holds 3,427 shares. Kensico Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 2.90M shares. P Schoenfeld Asset Lp has 0.45% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Price Michael F invested in 0.13% or 42,301 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Fifth Third Savings Bank has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 400 shares. Sageworth Tru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.75 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 21 investors sold ABR shares while 30 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 41.36 million shares or 0.47% more from 41.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James And Assocs reported 18,400 shares. Private Advisor Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Company Limited Liability holds 0.09% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Investment Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0.07% or 198,654 shares in its portfolio. Indexiq Advsrs Limited Company stated it has 54,199 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com reported 0% stake. Voya Inv Ltd invested in 25,680 shares. State Street, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 584,644 shares. 119,000 are held by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. Cetera Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Advisory Svcs Net Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) for 15,608 shares. Fin Architects has 0% invested in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR). Charles Schwab Inv holds 0% in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) or 319,362 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc accumulated 700 shares. Wasatch Advisors invested in 0.31% or 2.64M shares.

Orinda Asset Management Llc, which manages about $286.18 million and $74.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Corenergy Infrastructure Tr by 55,168 shares to 100,597 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.